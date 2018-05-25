Rowdy Gaines ESPN Documentary ‘ROWDY’ Premieres June 3rd

ESPN TV journalist and director Hannah Storm is premiering her latest documentary, ROWDY, at the Greenwich International Film Festival June 3rd.

The film chronicles Rowdy Gaines‘ career journey, including his 1991 5-week hospitalization due to neurological paralytic disorder Guillain-Barre Syndrome, and subsequent return to the sport.

Gaines is an Auburn alum, and set 10 world records between 1978 and 1984; he qualified for the boycotted 1980 Olympics before becoming a gold medalist at the 1984 Games. After his battle with Guillain-Barre, at the age of 35, he qualified for Olympic Trials in 1996, but opted to retire and pursue his career in broadcasting. He is now a masters world record holder in multiple events.

Gaines took to Twitter to show his support for the endevour:

I am so honored and so excited…thank you Hannah!!! https://t.co/IMUyBIwRXU — Rowdy Gaines (@RowdyGaines) May 24, 2018

You can purchase tickets to the premiere here.

The festival is a non-profit organization that hosts the main event yearly, with supporting events throughout the year. Its purpose is to “bridge the worlds of film, finance, and philanthropy,” and to “provide filmmakers with the opportunity to showcase their work with the goal of finding financing for future projects.”

While we don’t know much else about the film, Storm, who notably is married to Gaines’ Olympic commentating partner Dan Hicks, last year released Danica, an hour-long documentary about race car driver Danica Patrick. That film focused on Patrick’s life outside of NASCAR.