Goldthorpre & Wolfram Pick Up 1500 Wins To Kickoff KY State Champs

2018 13&O KYLSC Championship

June 12-15, 2018

Elizabethtown, KY

50m (LCM)

The 2018 Kentucky 13 & over Long Course Championship kicked off Thursday night in Elizabethtown, KY with a light schedule consisting only of the women’s and men’s 1500 freestyle.

In the girls 13-14 age group, Samantha Coffey of Swimchester Sailfish picked up the win in dominating fashion with a 18:24.58 – only about 4 seconds off her lifetime best set last month. She was followed by a pair of Lakeside Seahawks in Lauren Hays (18:50.22) and Emma Coulter (19:05.54) who rounded out the podium for 2nd and 3rd, respectively. Both Hays and Coulter swam lifetime best times. The state record of 16:50.46 is currently held by Stanford’s Leah Stevens and set back in 2011.

Just like the girls event, the boys 13-14 mile saw a decisive victory from Lakeside’s Jack Anderson in 16:59.18. He was followed by Swimchester Sailfish’s Jacob Greenlee in 17:30.87 and Kentucky Aquatics’ Jack Johnson in 17:39.19. Impressively, the boys state record is still standing from 1978 – set by Bruce Dorman with a 16:29.22.

In the open events, Kentucky Aquatics’ Megan Goldthorpe ran away with the victory in 18:24.26 – a lifetime best by over 24 seconds. She was followed by Owensboro Mercy Marlins’ Samantha Phillips in 18:46.23 and Lakeside’s Jordan Hawley in 18:49.94. Stevens also holds the state record here with a 16:36.15 set back in 2013.

For the men, Race Aquatics Swim Club’s Neal Wolfram snagged the win with a 16:26.10 – a new lifetime best. In the battle for 2nd, Triton Swimming’s Will Serad got his hand on the wall in 16:43.47 ahead of Kentucky Aquatics’ Jackson Caudill who touched for 3rd in 16:48.68. Former Auburn swimmer Nate Knopf holds the state record with a 15:46.35 set back in 2001.