LA Invite Day 1: Hosszu Reuniting with USC Coach Dave Salo Until Euros

2018 Los Angeles Invite

USC Uytengsu Aquatic Center, Los Angeles, CA

July 12th-15th

Prelims at 8:30 a.m., finals at 5 p.m.

Results on Meet Mobile: “2018 CA Los Angeles Invite (1)”

Olympic champion Katinka Hosszu is back in Los Angeles training with USC head coach Dave Salo for the summer, and will remain there until the 2018 European Championships, she told SwimSwam at the 2018 LA Invite Thursday.

Hosszu, 29, added that she has a training plan in place after Euros for Tokyo 2020 that she is “excited about,” but wasn’t ready to share.

Hosszu previously swam under Salo during her four years as a student at USC, where she ended her decorated NCAA career in 2012. After a relatively disappointing 2012 Olympic campaign, she enlisted then-boyfriend and future husband Shane Tusup as her coach. While she had immense success under Tusup, the two announced in December of 2017 that their relationship had hit a “difficult time,” which led to them attending a major Hungarian awards ceremony separately, and Tusup saying that he would “work to change.”

However, in May, the pair announced they were splitting personally and professionally, and Hosszu filed for divorce. She competed in the 2018 Mare Nostrum series in early June.

Hosszu swam prelims of the 800 free Thursday night, grabbing the top spot in 8:44.31; finals for the event will be swum Friday night. She is also entered in the 200 fly, 200 back, 400 IM, 200 IM, 200 breast, 400 free, 100 fly, 100 back, and 200 free over the course of the next three days.

2015 open water 10k world champion and 2016 Rio 1500 finalist Jordan Wilimovsky also raced Thursday night, topping the men’s 1500 prelims in 15:38.79. Finals for the event will take place Saturday night.

SoCal Aquatics’ women’s team of Elise Garcia, Mandy Brenner, Emma Davidson, and Samantha Shelton won the women’s 200 free relay in 1:46.86. Rose Bowl Aquatics’ men’s team of Isaac Hwang, Mark McCrary, Will Blake, and Danny Syrkin won the men’s race in 1:36.66

In the women’s 200 medley relay, Buenaventura’s team of Tea Laughlin, Ali Harrison, Teagan Monroe, and Solie Laughlin won in 1:57.94. In the men’s race, Trojan Swim Club’s B-team of Siman Sudartawa, Nathaniel Garin, Glenn Sutanto, and Triady Sidiq won in 1:40.33.