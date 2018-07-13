Virginia Tech Adds Verbal Commitment from 2019’s Shelby Raber

Shelby Raber from Virginia Beach, Virginia has announced her verbal commitment to Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University in the class of 2023, joining Ashley Worden and Morgan Miller.

“I am extremely proud & excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and further my education at Virginia Tech !🦃❤️ I honestly cannot wait to be a Hokie and work with both Coach Sergio Lopez Miro and Coach Josh Huger! I am so excited for a bright future ahead of me working with such an amazing team! #gokies!! 🤗”

Raber is a versatile athlete who specializes mainly in fly, free, and IM. Representing Floyd E. Kellam High School at the 2018 VHSL Class 6 Swim & Dive Championships, Raber placed 6th in the 100 fly (56.68) and 6th in the 500 free (5:04.66).

Raber swims year-round for TIDE Swimming. At the 2018 TYR ISCA Junior Championship Cup, she finaled in a number of events (500 free, 200 back, 50/100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM) and lowered her PBs in the 50 fly and 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

100 fly – 55.29

200 fly – 1:59.63

200 back – 2:01.55

200 IM – 2:05.78

400 IM – 4:21.19

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].