Virginia Tech Opens C/O 2023 Recruiting with Verbal from Versatile Morgan Miller

Morgan Miller of Poquoson, Virginia has announced her verbal commitment to swim for Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University in the class of 2023. Miller is a junior at Poquoson High School and swims year-round for Coast Guard Blue Dolphins under Jack Bierie.

“I’m so honored to be the “First Commitment” for Virginia Tech Class of 2023! I felt instantly at home and welcomed by the coaches and team. I believe that Virginia Tech will provide me the environment to be successful in my academics and swimming. I want to thank my parents for always supporting me and to my coaches that have helped throughout my swimming process. Thank you to Coach Ned Skinner and Coach Josh Huger for an awesome recruiting experience and giving me an opportunity to be part of the momentum of this Hokie Family.”

Miller had a breakout sophomore year, clocking big improvements in both short-course and long-course seasons. She competed at Winter Juniors with South Eastern Virginia Aquatics, swimming right at her best times in the 200 free and 200 fly, and dropping 3 seconds in the 500 free. Swimming unattached with CGBD three months later at the 2017 Dolfin ISCA Junior Championship Cup, Miller finaled in the 200 fly (4th), 200 IM (8th), 500 free (9th), 100 fly (19th), and 200 free (10th), and took home new PBs in the 200 back, 100 fly, and 200 IM. She had an equally successful long-course season, swimming at Geneva Futures and notching best times in the 200 free, 200 back, 100/200 fly, and 200 IM. She had three top-8 finishes and earned her first qualifications for Summer Juniors and Winter Nationals.

Miller has not yet swum for her high school team, but plans to compete in her first high school swim season this year.

Best times SCY LCM 200 Free 1:49.72 2:04.38 200 Back 1:59.52 2:22.03 100 Fly 56.36 1:02.95 200 Fly 2:01.66 2:16.89 200 IM 2:03.94 2:23.59

