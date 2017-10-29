Practice + Pancakes: TCU Tackles Friday Fright Night Stations (Video)

SwimSwam wants to give you an inside look at what a normal day-in-the-life looks like for any given swimmer, and how that differs from team to team or city to city. We send our head of production, Coleman Hodges, to be a fly on the wall at practice, then relay what he discovered back to you over pancakes. Or at least breakfast.

Recently in Fort Worth, SwimSwam got the opportunity to chat with Sam Busch on how his head coaching journey at TCU is going so far. He’s taken on quite the team; men’s and women’s teams combined, there are a whopping 63 athletes on the roster. Not only that, but TCU primarily trains in a 6 lane, 25-yard pool. For any program, but especially a Division I college program, that’s a tight fit.

Busch’s solution? For every 1 practice, there’s 2 different groups that come in at 2 different times.

Example: AM Practice

Group 1 – 7-8:30am

Group 2 – 8:30-10am

However, on Fridays, the team typically works out as 1 group. When I visited, it was Friday the 13th, therefore it was Friday Fright Night Stations! There were 6 different stations, and everything from drills to underwaters to dryland to power and speed. If I were doing this workout, I’d love it. 14 minute stations where you get to switch it up, focus on technique, go fast, and get a little out of the pool swoll going on (dryland was always my favorite).