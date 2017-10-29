Colorado 4A Champ Ella Kirschke is Latest C/O 2018 Verbal for UCLA

Ella Kirschke, a senior at Valor Christian High School in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, has added her name to what is turning out to be quite a strong class of 2022 for the University of California, Long Angeles women’s swimming and diving team. Kirschke will join fellow commits Abriana Howard, Claire Grover, Delaney Smith, Emily Lo, Emma Smethurst, Jackie Basham, Jessica Epps, Julia Wright, Kathleen Sulkevich, and Mara Newman in Westwood next September.

“I’m very excited to join the Bruin family, and to push myself to be my best in the pool and classroom! Go Bruins!”

At the 2017 CHSAA Girls 4A State Championships, Kirschke contributed to the state title-winning 400 free relay and runner-up 200 medley relay. Individually, she was runner-up in the 200 IM (2:06.92) and 11th in the 100 back (59.22), helping the Eagles achieve a second-place team finish.

Kirschke swims year-round with Denver Swim Academy. She had a breakout junior year, which she capped off with strong performances at 2017 NCSA Summer Championship. There she went PBs in the 50/100 free, 100 fly, and 200/400 IM, and reached the finals of the 50 free (27th) and 200 IM (22nd).

LCM:

200 IM – 2:22.50

50 free – 27.15

100 fly – 1:05.14

100 free – 59.18

200 breast – 2:44.44

SCY:

400 IM – 4:28.89

Congratulations to our very own Ella Kirschke on her commitment to swim at UCLA!!🎉We are so proud of you!!!!! Let's Go Bruins!! 🐻💙💛🐻💙💛🐻💙💛🐻💙💛 pic.twitter.com/4cjtWPmHbs — ValorGirlsSwim&Dive (@ValorSwimDive) October 3, 2017

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].