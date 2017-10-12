Jackie Basham is Latest in String of Californians to Give Verbal to UCLA

Jackie Basham, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American from Glendora High School in Glendora, California, has made a verbal commitment to swim for nearby University of California, Los Angeles in 2018-19. The Bruins have done a superb job retaining California talent this year; verbal commits to the UCLA class of 2022 include Californians Abriana Howard, Emily Lo, Emma Smethurst, Jessica Epps, Julia Wright, and Basham’s Glendora High teammate Kathleen Sulkevich, as well as Delaney Smith of Colorado, and Mara Newman from Oregon.

“I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at UCLA! Thank you to all my friends family and teammates that have helped me throughout this journey!! Go Bruins!!”

Basham contributed to the Tartans’ third-place team finish -in a very tight race among Crean Lutheran, Redlands East Valley, and Glendora- in the girls’ standings at 2017 CIF-Southern Section Division II Championships. She took 8th in the 200 IM (2:04.78) and was runner-up in the 100 breast (1:03.43) in her individual events; she also split a 28.69 breast on the medley relay (3rd) and 53.81 on the 400 free relay (8th). At the California State Meet Basham placed 15th in the 200 IM (after winning an improbable three-way swimoff for the last two spots in the B final) and 11th in the 100 breast.

Basham is currently on the club team BREA Aquatics. She swam for La Mirada Armada at 2016 Winter Juniors, competing in the 200 IM and on a handful of relay. Her championship meet this summer was the California/Nevada Sectionals, where she earned PBs in the 100/200 meter breaststrokes (1:12.23/2:36.11).

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 1:03.00

200 breast – 2:18.99

200 IM – 2:04.69

400 IM – 4:26.26

