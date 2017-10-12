Meilutyte & Seto Spend Time Under Aussie Coach Bohl At Griffith

We reported last August how storied Australian coach Michael Bohl moved from St. Peters Western to take over the new high performance center at Griffith University. Now the mentor of such high-profile athletes as Olympic medalists Emma McKeon and Maddie Groves is already receiving visitors from abroad.

Lithuanian Olympic champion from 2012, Ruta Meilutyte, and Japanese Olympic medalist in Rio, Daiya Seto, have both been training in the Gold Coast at Griffith, swimming alongside a stiff group of elite athletes. Along with the aforementioned McKeon and Groves, David McKeon, Dan Smith and Grant Irvine also uprooted to Griffith when Bohl took the job.

Below is Meilutyte’s Instagram post, indicating her training trip is wrapping up. Posting the same picture, Seto states in his Instagram from October 12th (Google translated), “I will be training at the Gold Coast with Michael Bohl‘s team for about two weeks from today. Lithuania’s London gold medalist, Ruta, will also be there. I will try hard so that I can practice well.”