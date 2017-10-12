WIAA Division I State Champ Caroline Hippen Sends Verbal to Illinois

Caroline Hippen (aka C.J. Hippen) has announced via social media her intention to swim for the University of Illinois Fighting Illini next fall. A senior at Middleton High School, Hippen is the defending Wisconsin Division I state champion in both freestyle relays, and was an integral part of the Cardinals’ swimming and diving team’s first-ever Wisconsin state team title last November.

Hippen specializes in the long-axis strokes. She placed sixth in both the 200 free (1:52.11) and 100 free (51.76) at the 2016 WIAA Girls Division 1 State Meet. She had the fastest 50 free split of the meet (22.85) on the Cardinals’ winning 200 free relay, and her 51.14 on their winning 400 free relay was the fifth-fastest split.

Hippen swims year-round for Badger Aquatics Club. In addition to being a WIAA State meet qualifier, both individually and on relays, for all three of her high school seasons, she has been a finalist at Wisconsin Swimming State Championships, in both short-course and long-course seasons, for each of the last 10 years.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.96

100 free – 51.76

200 free – 1:52.11

100 back – 1:00.18

200 back – 2:08.00

Hippen will join in the Illinois class of 2022.

