Texas 5A Champion Emma Garfield Verbally Commits to Arkansas

Emma Garfield of Lakeside Aquatic Club in Texas has verbally committed to the University of Arkansas.

“Beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Arkansas! So thankful for my friends and family who supported me through the decision. Go Razorbacks!!”

TOP TIMES

100y breast – 1:02.70

200y breast – 2:14.36

200y IM – 2:02.49

400y IM – 4:21.88

Garfield is a breaststroke/IM specialist who won the Texas UIL 5A title in the 100 breast last year. She also competed in the 200 IM, finishing 2nd there.

Garfield is already on the cusp of scoring at the SEC Championships in multiple events. Last year, it took a 1:02.68 to score the C final in the 100 breast and a 2:14.28 in the 200 breast.

The Razorbacks’ top 200 breaststroker, Mary Soderberg, graduated last year. Garfield will still get a year to train with current juniors Sydney Angell and Madison Strathman— both women scored in the 100 breast C final last year at SECs.

Garfield will join sprinter Svea Torres and butterflier Erin McGuirt in Arkansas‘ class of 2022.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].