Arkansas Picks Up In-State Taco Bell Addict Erin McGuirt

Arkansas Head Coach Neil Harper, in his second season at the helm of the Razorback women, is not overlooking local talent in his mission to bring Arkansas up through the ranks of the SEC. The Hawgs recently opened their season with a substantial home victory against SMU and are hard at work pursuing athletes who can keep their roster strong for years to come.

His most recent commit, Erin McGuirt from Searcy, Arkansas, is a USA Swimming Futures Qualifier and is a two time winner in the 200 IM at the AHSAA 6A Championship while representing Searcy High School. Her times in the IM events will certainly put her in position to contribute to the Razorbacks in the future, but her sprint fly and freestyle personal bests should make an impact immediately considering that Coach Harper’s top flyer, Olivia Weekly, will be graduating at the end of the 2017-18 season. Erin hopes to pursue Nursing or another career in medicine during her time in Fayetteville and admits that she loves Taco Bell so much that she eats there at least 4-5 times every week.

Erin told SwimSwam, “I’m excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University Of Arkansas!! When I went on my trip I immediately fell in love with the team and the coaches! The school also has great academic programs that will help me to pursue my future career in medicine. I can’t wait to spend the next 4 years with this awesome team and coaches. Thank you to my coach, team, family, and friends who have supported me and helped me get to where I am today! WPS!”

Erin’s Coach at ATAC, Chad Price, added, “Erin is not only a great swimmer. She is a magnificent person who is always reaching out to help the younger swimmers who look up to her.”

Erin’s top times:

SCY

50 free 24.18

100 free 51.49

200 free 1:53.07

50 fly 25.51

100 fly 55.05

200 fly 2:06.38

200IM 2:05.36

400IM 4:25.86



LCM

50 free 27.80

100 free 1:00.37

200 free 2:10.09

50 fly 28.38

100 fly 1:02.57

200 fly 2:22.51

200 IM 2:23.60

400 IM 5:05.04