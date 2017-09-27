NCSA Runner-up Michael MacGillivray Gives Verbal to Hometown Wolverines

Ann Arbor, Michigan’s Michael MacGillivray has verbally committed to the University of Michigan for 2018-19. MacGillivray attends Skyline High School and swims for Club Wolverine, so he is no stranger to the Canham Natatorium.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim at the University of Michigan! #GoBlue 〽️”

MacGillivray contributed to Skyline’s second-place team finish at the 2017 MHSAA Boys Division I Swim Championships, placing fourth in both the 200 IM and 100 breast, and swimming legs on the 200 medley and 400 free relays. He earned PBs in both individual events in prelims, going 1:51.50 and 57.12, respectively. Two weeks later he closed out short course season with PBs in the 200 breast and 200 back. This summer, he had an outstanding meet at NCSA Summer Championships, finishing second in the 200 breast (2:18.60) and 12th in the 100 breast (1:05.17). Both were best times, as was his 200 IM (2:09.60).

A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and Academic All-State honoree, MacGillivray is captain of the Skyline boys’ swim team. He played water polo for two years in addition to swimming. At Michigan he will integrate a breaststroke group whose core is composed of current sophomores Jeremy Babinet, Tommy Cope, Jacob Montague, and Charlie Swanson.

Top times:

200 Breast SCY 2:01.98

200 Breast SCY 2:02.89 (15-16 Michigan Age-Group State Record)

200 Breast LCM 2:18.60

100 Breast SCY 57.12

100 Breast LCM 1:05.17

200 IM SCY 1:51.50

200 IM LCM 2:09.60

50 Back SCY 23.94

He will join the Michigan class of 2022 with verbal commits David Cleason and Will Chan.

I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim at the University of Michigan! #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/JZBDFFTsf9 — Michael MacGillivray (@michhhaaaeeelll) September 27, 2017

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].