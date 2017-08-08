Club Wolverine’s David Cleason Announces Verbal Commitment to Michigan

David Cleason has announced via social media that he has verbally committed to swim for the University of Michigan beginning in the 2018-19 season. Cleason’s sister Emma Cleason is a couple of weeks away from being a freshman at Michigan, so they will have three years together on the roster.

“So excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Michigan〽️Go blue!!”

Cleason is a rising senior at Skyline High School. At the 2017 Michigan Boys Division 1 State Championships he was runner-up in both the 200 IM (1:50.18) and 500 free (4:34.09) and swam legs on Ann Arbor Skyline’s 200 free relay (20.91) and 400 free relay (47.33), both of which placed 6th.

Swimming for Club Wolverine, Cleason competed in the 200 free, 200 back, 100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM at NCSA Junior Championships this spring. Most recently he finished in the top 10 in the 400 free, 200 back, 100 fly, and 200/400 IM at CW’s Eric Namesnik Memorial Invitational.

His top SCY times are:

400 IM – 4:05.05

200y IM – 1:50.18

200 fly – 1:52.92

100 fly – 51.57

200 back – 1:53.22

500 free – 4:34.09

200 free – 1:44.35

Cleason will join the Michigan class of 2022 with Will Chan.

