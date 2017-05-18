North Carolina Record-Holder Will Chan Verbally Commits to Michigan

Will Chan from Davidson, North Carolina, has made a verbal commitment to swim for the University of Michigan’s class of 2022.

“I’m proud to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at the University of Michigan. GO BLUE!”

Chan is a junior at William Amos Hough High School and the North Carolina state record-holder in the 100 breast. In 2016 he tied the then-record, set in 2013 by Daniel Le, with 55.14. In 2017 he lowered it to 54.47, winning the state championship by nearly 2 seconds. Chan was also runner-up in the 200 IM and swam the breaststroke leg (24.83) on Hough’s winning medley relay.

Chan swims year-round with SwimMAC Carolina. He finished fifth in both the 50 free and 100 breast at 2016 Winter Juniors East, and was 18th in the 200 IM. At Greensboro Sectionals in March, he lowered his personal-bests in the 50 free and 100 breast, winning both events. He also won the 200 breast and 200 IM, was runner-up in the 100 free, and placed 15th in the 100 back.

Chan’s best SCY times are:

200 breast – 1:58.93

100 breast – 53.78

200 IM – 1:48.91

50 free – 20.14

100 free – 45.27

100 back – 50.54

