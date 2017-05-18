McKendree Lands 2 Commits: Kayla Hubbuch and Iris Osk Hilmarsdottir

The McKendree University men’s and women’s swimming teams are getting ready to begin their second season, and have two more commits for the women’s team. After receiving verbal commitment from Karlie Rimat, Meredith Geyer, and Victoria Sananikone, the Bearcats have landed Kayla Hubbuch from Mt. Juliet, Tennessee and Iris Osk Hilmarsdottir from Reykjanesbaer, Iceland, for the class of 2021.

Kayla Hubbuch

“I am very excited about my future at McKendree! Coach Tierney is building a fantastic program and I’m very excited to get to be apart [sic] of it and hopefully contribute and help make it even better. The team is so welcoming, and I knew it’s where I wanted to be from the moment I first visited the campus. I can’t wait to be a bearcat!”

A senior at Wilson Central High School in Lebanon, Tennessee, Hubbuch was 15th in the 50 free and 27th in the 100 breast at the 2016 TISCA HS Swimming and Diving Championships. This year she was 27th in the 50 free and 21st in the 100 breast. Hubbuch does her club swimming with Middle Tennessee Swim Club.

Hubbuch’s top SCY times are:

50 free – 24.76

100 free – 55.69

100 breast – 1:09.96

Iris Osk Hilmarsdottir

“I chose McKendree University for its friendly atmosphere, the school and coaching staff. I am excited to take part the swimming program at McKendree University. I’m excited to be a Bearcat and looking forward to the next four years!”

Hilmarsdottir, from Reykjanesbaer, Iceland, has committed to swim for McKendree University beginning in 2017-18. She is a member of the Icelandic Junior National Team and will compete this summer with the Icelandic National Team at the Small Nation Games in San Marino.

Hilmarsdottir is a senior at Fjolbrautaskoli Sudurnesja in Reykjanesbaer. She specializes in 100 and 200 backstroke, and also swims freestyle and IM. She holds Icelandic national age group records in a number of events in the 13-14 and 15-17 age categories.

Her best LCM times are:

50 freestyle – 28.05

100 freestyle – 1:00.98

200 freestyle – 2:10.93

50 backstroke – 30.93

100 backstroke – 1:06.29

200 backstroke – 2:19.85

200 IM – 2:27.96

400 IM – 5:11.03

