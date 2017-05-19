Oklahoma Christian Signs 10 For Inaugural 2017-18 Season

Ten standout swimmers have signed to compete on Oklahoma Christian’s inaugural women’s swimming team, OC coach Josh Davis said Friday.

“I love that Oklahoma Christian University is not only providing a much needed new college swimming option, but one that is committed to developing all the areas of a total athlete – mind, body and spirit,” Davis said.

“I’m excited to work hard for this first class in helping them reach their potential while having a great time. And the whole campus is excited to cheer on this first-ever OC swim team.”

The Lady Eagles will begin competition with the 2017-18 season. Included on the first OC roster will be:

— Madeline Benitez of Irving, Texas (Nimitz High School), who specializes in the freestyle;

— Rachel Brock of Drexel, Mo., who will swim the butterfly and freestyle strokes;

— Allison DeWeirdt of Keller, Texas, who will swim freestyle and breaststroke;

— Megan Diamond of San Antonio (MacArthur High School), who will swim freestyle, butterfly and individual medley;

— Hanna Forbat of Evanston, Ill. (Evanston Township High School), who will swim the freestyle and butterfly;

— Heidi Fritscher of Mandeville, La. (Mandeville High School), who will swim the individual medley and freestyle;

— Christian Ruiz of Irving, Texas (Irving High School), a freestyle specialist;

— Hailey Webster of San Antonio (Smithson Valley High School), who will swim the freestyle and butterly; and

— Kassidy Young of Los Lunas, N.M. (Los Lunas High School), who will swim the individual medley and breaststroke.

Those nine swimmers will join Ashley Harmon of Houston, who signed with the Lady Eagles last fall. Davis said he expects more swimmers to sign in the coming months.

“This inaugural freshman class is very special in their desire, work ethic and potential,” Davis said. “We look forward to forming some fun rivalries with other Division II schools in this five-state region. We have a great mix of athletes who are excited to keep their swim career going and we have some who will be qualifying for the NCAA Championships and, most likely, Olympic Trials by their senior year.”

News courtesy of Oklahoma Christian Athletics.