Kathleen Sulkevich Verbally Commits to Take Her Distance Free Prowess to UCLA

Kathleen Sulkevich, a distance freestyle specialist from La Mirada Armada in Southern California, has verbally committed to swim at nearby University of California, Los Angeles for 2018-19. Sulkevich is a senior at Glendora High School, the 2017 third-place team in the women’s meet at CIF-Southern Section Division II Championships. Sulkevich contributed a 7th in the 200 free (1:51.78) and a 4th in the 500 (4:52.01), as well as the leadoff backstroke (27.66) on Glendora’s 3rd-place medley relay. At the California State Meet she placed fourth in the 500 free (4:49.41) and 13th in the 200 free (1:51.69). Sulkevich is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and a NISCA All-American.

While most of her top performances (LCM 400/800 free and SCY 500/1650 free) came out of her sophomore year, Sulkevich had some personal bests this past year. In the fall she improved her 1000 free to 9:51.18 and in the spring/summer she went best times in the 200y free, 1500m free, 100m fly, and 400m IM.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 16:33.65

1000 free – 9:51.18

500 free – 4:48.62

200 free – 1:51.70

200 fly – 2:05.85

Sulkevich will suit up for the Bruins with fellow UCLA class of 2022 commits Abriana Howard, Emma Smethurst, Jessica Epps, and Mara Newman.

