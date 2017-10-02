Commonwealth Youth Champ / Euro Juniors Medalist Alicia Wilson Verbals to Cal

Alicia Wilson, from Guilford, England, has verbally committed to the University of California, Berkeley for the 2018-19 season. Wilson wrote on her Instagram:

“Incredibly excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of California Berkeley! I cannot wait to team up with Teri, Sarah and the amazing swimming team they have built. Go Bears 🐻💙💛”

Wilson swims for Guildford City Club, where she is the reigning British national age group champion in the 200m IM. She represented Team GB at the 2017 LEN European Junior Swimming Championships in Natanya, Israel this summer. There she dropped 1.5 seconds off her previous lifetime best to win the bronze medal in the 200m IM with a time of 2.14.60. A couple of weeks later she medaled again at the Commonwealth Youth Games with a gold in the 200m IM, a silver in the 50m fly (27.28), and a silver in the 4 x 100m free relay.

Wilson will join the Bears with fellow class of 2022 verbal commits Alex Sumner, Cassidy Bayer, Elise Garcia, and Ema Rajic.

Top LCM times (converted to SCY):

200m IM – 2:14.60 (1:58.37)

400m IM – 4:52.65 (4:17.88)

100m free – 56.70 (48.63)

50m free – 26.23 (22.90)

50m fly – 27.28 (23.94)

100m fly – 1:01.00 (53.69)

