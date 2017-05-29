22.6 Sprinter Elise Garcia Verbally Commits to Cal’s Class of 2022

Elise Garcia, a talented sprinter from Southern California, has verbally committed to the University of California, Berkeley for the 2018-19 season.

“I chose CAL because it offers the perfect balance of academics and athletics in a great environment. I look forward to working with Coach Teri and Coach Ian, and joining the amazing CAL family. Go Bears!!”

Garcia is a junior at Crean Lutheran High School in Irvine, California. She is just coming off a successful high school season that saw her win the 50 free at the CIF-Southern Section Division II Championships in May, breaking Gretchen Jacques’ 2009 record of 22.90 in prelims with 22.71, then lowering her own record to 22.66 in finals. She also split 22.08 and 22.60 on the anchor of Crean’s 200 medley and 200 free relays, both of which broke Division II records, and added a silver in the 100 free. Garcia then went on to the CIF State Meet the following weekend and placed second in the 50 and third in the 100 free.

Garcia swims for the club team SOCAL Aquatics. At the CA/NV Sectionals in March she showed her versatility by winning both the 100 fly (52.70) and 200 fly (1:56.64) in addition to being runner-up in the 200 IM (2:02.28) and 50 free, and third in the 100 free. At Winter Juniors West last December she was an A finalist in the 50/100 free and 100 fly.

Top times:

SCY LCM 50 free 22.64 25.93 100 free 49.52 57.25 200 free 1:49.94 2:03.28 100 fly 52.70 1:01.05 200 fly 1:56.64 2:15.59 200 IM 2:01.11 2:24.30

Garcia follows Cassidy Bayer, who has also verbally committed to Cal.

