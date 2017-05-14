National Team Member Cassidy Bayer Gives Early Verbal Commitment

Cassidy Bayer, a junior at West Potomac High School in Alexandria, Virginia, has made a verbal commitment to swim for the University of California, Berkeley beginning with the 2018-19 season.

Grateful for my Mom on this Mother's Day to announce my verbal commitment to swim at the University of California Berkeley! GO BEARS🐻💛💙 pic.twitter.com/8Q2BQ4UZyQ — Cassidy Bayer (@CassidyBayer) May 14, 2017

Bayer swims for Nation’s Capital Swim Club and is the top butterflyer of her class. At Olympic Trials last summer she was the only woman under 21 years of age to final in the 100 fly, finishing fourth with 58.35, a mere 1.14 seconds behind second-place Dana Vollmer. She was even closer to a trip to Rio in the 200 fly, her specialty. There she finished third in 2:08.68, 1.18 seconds away from making her first U.S. Olympic team.

Bayer has been in the national spotlight since she was 12 and broke NAG marks in the 11-12 100m fly (1:01.75) and 200m fly (2:15.02). At the Tom Dolan Invitational in December of 2013, she crushed Mary T. Meagher’s 34-year-old 13-14 NAG in the 200y fly with 1:56.01. In high school swimming, Bayer set Virginia 6A and state high school records in the 200 IM (1:59.19) as a sophomore. She sat out her junior year season because of an injury (she tore her meniscus), but recently competed at PSS Atlanta and took third in the 200 fly with 2:10.67. In a post-race interview she expressed confidence in getting back into shape for World Championship Trials this summer.

Bayer’s top performances to date have been in long course meters, but her best SCY time in the 200 fly would have scored at 2017 NCAA DI Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships. Bayer will have one year of overlap with Kathleen Baker and Katie McLaughlin, Cal’s top 200 IMer and 200 butterflyler.

Her top SCY times are:

200 fly – 1:55.20

100 fly – 52.78

50 fly – 24.52

200 IM – 1:58.21

400 IM – 4:12.72

