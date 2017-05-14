10 Reasons Why Swim Moms Are the Best Moms

Courtesy of Elizabeth Wickham

I know firsthand the sacrifices swim moms make, even though we may have different degrees of interest and passion for our role. Some of us may be swim moms for only a few years and others for a couple decades. Throughout my years of being a swim mom, I believe it’s the moms who keep the sport afloat because of the little things we do every single day.

Here are 10 reasons for swim dads, swimmers and coaches to take a moment and say thank you to swim moms:

ONE

We attend to our swimmer’s needs, get them to practice and make sure the homework is done. We’re on the front lines making it happen every single day.

TWO

We are our children’s source of nutritious meals and snacks. We make sure our kids stay hydrated and provide recovery meals after workouts and meets.

THREE

While the kids are young, it’s usually the mom behind the wheel taking kids to school and pool. The swim moms arrange and volunteer for the carpool.

FOUR

Who orders those ridiculously expensive suits? And the practice suits, parkas, kick boards, fins and snorkels? It’s most often a swim mom.

FIVE

We listen to more experienced swim moms and gain from their experience, making us better sports parents.

SIX

We reach out to newer parents and help them through all the fine details of being a swim mom.

SEVEN

We are the backbone of the team. If there’s a banquet, swim meet, or any team function, you’ll see a group of moms behind the scenes.

EIGHT

We wash the swim towels. Endlessly.

NINE

We encourage our swimmers to be their best and we cheer on their teammates and friends as if they were our own children.

TEN

We are a source of unconditional love. We love our children regardless if they get a personal best, win their race or DQ.

Why are you thankful for swim moms?

Elizabeth Wickham volunteered for 14 years on her kids’ club team as board member, fundraiser, newsletter editor and “Mrs. meet manager.” She’s a writer with a bachelor of arts degree in editorial journalism from the University of Washington with a long career in public relations, marketing and advertising. Her stories have appeared in newspapers and magazines including the Los Angeles Times, Orange County Parenting and Ladybug.You can read more parenting tips on her blog.