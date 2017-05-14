Seidt Rocks 2:09 200 Back on Final Night of 2017 Atlanta Classic

2017 ATLANTA CLASSIC SWIM MEET

Friday, May 12th – Sunday, May 14th

Georgia Tech McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta, GA

Prelims begin at 9am EDT; Finals begin at 6pm EDT (Friday, 5pm EDT)

LCM

Start Lists/Live Results

SwimSwam Preview

Results also on Meet Mobile (search Atlanta)

Several Meet Records fell on the final night of competition at the 2017 Atlanta Classic. One of the most impressive swims came from Kentucky’s Asia Seidt who knocked 2 full seconds off her best time in the 200 back. Seidt destroyed the field with a new Meet Record of 2:09.82, leading a 1-2-3 charge with teammates Bridgette Alexander (2:11.85) and Ali Galyer (2:13.84).

Another pair of Meet Records fell courtesy of the NC State Wolfpack distance crew. Hannah Moore surged to a new record of 8:35.70 in the 800 free, topping the field by 13 seconds. Teammate Anton Ipsen then obliterated the Meet Record in the 1500 free, finishing over 30 seconds ahead of anyone else with his 15:13.33.

A familiar face touched the wall 1st in the women’s 100 free, as local star Amanda Weir led from start to finish with her 55.23. The men’s version of that event saw NC State’s Justin Ress smash the 50-second barrier for the first time in his career. Ress shot off the blocks to battle neck-and-neck with Auburn’s Zach Apple through the front half, but Ress had the slight edge on the 2nd 50 as he won in 49.48 to Apple’s 49.70. Not far behind were a pair of Olympic gold medalists: Florida’s Caeleb Dressel (49.80), who took 3rd, and NC State’s Ryan Held (50.31), who took 5th.

Additional Event Winners: