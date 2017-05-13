Dressel & Ress Enter World Rankings On Atlanta Classic Night 2

2017 ATLANTA CLASSIC SWIM MEET
- Friday, May 12th – Sunday, May 14th
- Georgia Tech McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta, GA
- Prelims begin at 9am EDT; Finals begin at 6pm EDT (Friday, 5pm EDT)
- LCM
- Start Lists/Live Results
- SwimSwam Preview
- Results also on Meet Mobile (search Atlanta)
The 2017 Atlanta Classic continued at Georgia Tech today with more action from both veteran elites and notable age groupers alike. Caeleb Dressel won yesterday’s 100m butterfly and followed that up with another victory in the 50m splash n’ dash tonight, taking the win in a swift 22.13. His solid, unsuited-and-in-the-middle-of-heavy-training outing tonight is within his own top 10 personal bests and sits only behind Nathan Adrian’s 22.09 as the 2nd fastest time by an American this season.
Other key swimmers in that 50m free final were Justin Ress, Zach Apple and Dressel’s 2016 Olympic relaymate Ryan Held. The trio finished in that order, with Ress notching a time of 22.69 to Apple’s 22.72 and Held’s 22.76 to keep the minor medals super close behind the Florida Gator.
Josh Prenot was back in the pool after earning silver behind Michael Andrew in yesterday’s 100m breaststroke race. Tonight, Prenot took his performance to the top of the podium, managing a solid in-training time of 2:14.95. That was after his morning effort of 2:10.09, which put the 23-year-old Olympian within .2 of his season’s fastest of 2:09.93 earlier this season at the Arena Pro Swim in Indianapolis. That sub-2:10 mark from March remains as the 13th fastest time in the world.
University of Kentucky’s Asia Seidt, who represents the Lakeside Aquatics Club, busted out two wins tonight in Atlanta, kicking off the session with a 200m butterfly victory. The 19-year-old touched in 2:13.51, establishing a new personal best in the process. Heading into this meet, her previous career fastest was the 2:13.66 registered back in 2015.
Seidt’s 2nd swim tonight came in the women’s 100m backstroke, where the Wildcat cranked out another personal best. At the 2016 Olympic Trials, Seidt earned a time of 1:01.89 to represent her first sub-1:02 outing. But, tonight in Atlanta she popped a swift 1:01.04 to hack close to a second off of her time. Seidt already finished 3rd in yesterday’s 100m butterfly and 2nd in the 400m IM, so the Kentuckian is having a stellar meet with one day left.
Wolfpack Elite’s Justin Ress fired off a huge swim in the men’s 100m backstroke, beating his own personal best from last year’s Olympic Trials. Entering Atlanta the 19-year-old had never gone sub-54, but that changed tonight when he touched the wall in a swift 53.75. That time now moves Ress into the world’s top 10 this season, positioning him above Jacob Pebley by just .02 of a second.
2016-2017 LCM MEN 100 BACK
XU
51.86
|2
|Evgeny
RYLOV
|RUS
|53.13
|04/11
|3
|Matt
GREVERS
|USA
|53.31
|01/15
|4
|Ryosuke
IRIE
|JPN
|53.46
|04/14
|5
|Mitch
LARKIN
|AUS
|53.54
|04/11
|6
|Kosuke
HAGINO
|JPN
|53.60
|09/10
|7
|Javier
ACEVEDO
|CAN
|53.64
|04/06
|8
|Jacob
PEBLEY
|USA
|53.77
|03/04
Two men finished off the session by firing off meet records, as Wolfpack’ Anton Ipsen and Gator Swim Club’s Mitch D’Arrigo battled in the 400m freestyle. Ipsen wound up on top in 3:50.40 to D’Arrigo’s 3:54.66, but both slipped under the previous meet record of 3:55.15 set last year by Walker Higgins of Tennessee Aquatics.
Additional Winners Tonight:
- Sam McHugh took the men’s 200m butterfly in a time of 2:00.85.
- The women’s 50m freestyle saw Wolfpack member Ky-lee Perry win in 25.65 as the only swimmer under the 26-second threshold. Amanda Weir finished in silver with 26.02.
- 17-year-old Vanessa Pearl was the women’s 200m breaststroke winner, touching in 2:29.43. That ties Pearl with Ashley Roby for the 29th fastest 200m breaststroke ever by an American female aged 17-18.
- Stephanie Peters won the women’s 400m freestyle in 4:13.40.
Leave a Reply
4 Comments on "Dressel & Ress Enter World Rankings On Atlanta Classic Night 2"
Justin Ress is the hipster’s Ryan Lochte
For real! He went into college with a 50.0 in the 100 fly short course; ended up on NC State’s A relay at ACC’s swimming fly (splitting 45 mid) and went a 54.2 yesterday. Then a nice .4 drop on the 50 free PB, as well as 1.2 seconds on the 100 back PB, in May. Really unbelievable stuff.
I’d peg him for about a 49 low in the 100 free tomorrow, and he could quite possibly get himself in the mix for a 400 or 800 free relay spot for this summer’s World Champs for Team USA with a solid taper.
Prenot impressively even split the 200 1:07 to 1:07, coming home in 32.6, looking good heading into World Champ Trials
I thought nothing irked me more than “splash n’ dash” but turns out, something does!
“another victory in the 50m splash n’ dash tonight“