Dressel & Ress Enter World Rankings On Atlanta Classic Night 2

2017 ATLANTA CLASSIC SWIM MEET

Friday, May 12th – Sunday, May 14th

Georgia Tech McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta, GA

Prelims begin at 9am EDT; Finals begin at 6pm EDT (Friday, 5pm EDT)

LCM

Start Lists/Live Results

SwimSwam Preview

Results also on Meet Mobile (search Atlanta)

The 2017 Atlanta Classic continued at Georgia Tech today with more action from both veteran elites and notable age groupers alike. Caeleb Dressel won yesterday’s 100m butterfly and followed that up with another victory in the 50m splash n’ dash tonight, taking the win in a swift 22.13. His solid, unsuited-and-in-the-middle-of-heavy-training outing tonight is within his own top 10 personal bests and sits only behind Nathan Adrian’s 22.09 as the 2nd fastest time by an American this season.

Other key swimmers in that 50m free final were Justin Ress, Zach Apple and Dressel’s 2016 Olympic relaymate Ryan Held. The trio finished in that order, with Ress notching a time of 22.69 to Apple’s 22.72 and Held’s 22.76 to keep the minor medals super close behind the Florida Gator.

Josh Prenot was back in the pool after earning silver behind Michael Andrew in yesterday’s 100m breaststroke race. Tonight, Prenot took his performance to the top of the podium, managing a solid in-training time of 2:14.95. That was after his morning effort of 2:10.09, which put the 23-year-old Olympian within .2 of his season’s fastest of 2:09.93 earlier this season at the Arena Pro Swim in Indianapolis. That sub-2:10 mark from March remains as the 13th fastest time in the world.

University of Kentucky’s Asia Seidt, who represents the Lakeside Aquatics Club, busted out two wins tonight in Atlanta, kicking off the session with a 200m butterfly victory. The 19-year-old touched in 2:13.51, establishing a new personal best in the process. Heading into this meet, her previous career fastest was the 2:13.66 registered back in 2015.

Seidt’s 2nd swim tonight came in the women’s 100m backstroke, where the Wildcat cranked out another personal best. At the 2016 Olympic Trials, Seidt earned a time of 1:01.89 to represent her first sub-1:02 outing. But, tonight in Atlanta she popped a swift 1:01.04 to hack close to a second off of her time. Seidt already finished 3rd in yesterday’s 100m butterfly and 2nd in the 400m IM, so the Kentuckian is having a stellar meet with one day left.

Wolfpack Elite’s Justin Ress fired off a huge swim in the men’s 100m backstroke, beating his own personal best from last year’s Olympic Trials. Entering Atlanta the 19-year-old had never gone sub-54, but that changed tonight when he touched the wall in a swift 53.75. That time now moves Ress into the world’s top 10 this season, positioning him above Jacob Pebley by just .02 of a second.

2016-2017 LCM MEN 100 BACK Jiayu CHN

XU 2 Evgeny

RYLOV RUS 53.13 3 Matt

GREVERS USA 53.31 4 Ryosuke

IRIE JPN 53.46 5 Mitch

LARKIN AUS 53.54 6 Kosuke

HAGINO JPN 53.60 7 Javier

ACEVEDO CAN 53.64 8 Jacob

PEBLEY USA 53.77 View Top 25»

Two men finished off the session by firing off meet records, as Wolfpack’ Anton Ipsen and Gator Swim Club’s Mitch D’Arrigo battled in the 400m freestyle. Ipsen wound up on top in 3:50.40 to D’Arrigo’s 3:54.66, but both slipped under the previous meet record of 3:55.15 set last year by Walker Higgins of Tennessee Aquatics.

Additional Winners Tonight: