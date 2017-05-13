Prenot Pops 2:10.0 200 Breast At Day 2 Prelims of Atlanta Classic

2017 ATLANTA CLASSIC SWIM MEET

Friday, May 12th – Sunday, May 14th

Georgia Tech McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta, GA

Prelims begin at 9am EDT; Finals begin at 6pm EDT (Friday, 5pm EDT)

LCM

Day 2 of the Atlanta Classic got underway this morning with the most impressive swim coming from American Record holder Josh Prenot. Prenot, who lost out to Michael Andrew last night in the 100 breast, posted the top time of the morning in the 200 breast by nearly ten seconds in 2:10.09. The swim is just a tenth off his season best of 2:09.93, done at the Arena Pro Series in Indi.

Caeleb Dressel, who picked up a win last night in the 100 fly, was in action in the 50 free and 100 back this morning. In the 50, he posted the 5th best time of the morning in 23.23, with Ryan Held sitting 3rd (23.15) and Justin Ress at the top of the heap in 22.88.

Ress also posted the top time in the 100 back at 54.91, followed by Hennessey Stuart (56.22), Taylor Dale (56.37) and Luke Kaliszak (57.29). Dressel missed the A-final in 14th at 59.04.

On the women’s side, Asia Seidt of Lakeside took two top seeds this morning in the 200 fly and 100 back. She posted a time of 2:14.83 in the 200 fly, with Isabella Gati sitting 2nd at 2:15.93. The 100 back saw her take out Bridgette Alexander by two-one-hundredths of a second, 1:01.88 to 1:01.90. Alex Walsh (1:02.60) and Ali Galyer (1:02.89) sit 3rd and 4th heading to finals.

Ky-Lee Perry was the lone woman under 26 seconds in the 50 free, coming in at 25.86. Amanda Weir sits 3rd at 26.21, while Julie Meynen (26.01) holds 2nd.

Other top seeds from day 2 prelims: