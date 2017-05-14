Josh Prenot Breaks Meet Record In 200 IM On Day 3 In Atlanta

2017 ATLANTA CLASSIC SWIM MEET

Friday, May 12th – Sunday, May 14th

Georgia Tech McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta, GA

Prelims begin at 9am EDT; Finals begin at 6pm EDT (Friday, 5pm EDT)

LCM

2016 Olympic silver medalist Josh Prenot continued his strong showing at the Atlanta Classic this morning, breaking the meet record in the 200 IM. Prenot clocked a time of 1:58.94, breaking his own meet record from last year of 1:59.51. He was just 0.01 off his season best time set at the Arena Pro Series stop in Indianapolis, a time that has him 12th in the world rankings and 2nd among Americans.

We’ll have to wait and see what Prenot does tonight, as yesterday’s 200 breast saw him go all-out in the morning and then dial it back in finals, focusing on the last 50. He doesn’t have quite as much leeway as he did in the 200 breast, with 400 IM winner Sam McHugh qualifying 2nd overall at 2:02.65 and 2016 European champion Andreas Vazaios sitting 3rd in 2:04.73.

Another guy who continued to swim well in Atlanta was Justin Ress, who was the lone man under 50 this morning in the 100 free at 49.67. Ryan Held qualified 2nd overall at 50.26, and Caeleb Dressel was 4th in 50.44. Dressel was also entered in the 200 IM but was a no-show.

The other men’s event of the morning saw Hennessey Stuart and Corey Main come within less than a tenth of each other in the 200 back. Stuart qualified 1st in 2:01.91, followed by Main in 2:01.99.

In the women’s 200 back both Bridgette Alexander and Asia Seidt took a run at Elizabeth Beisel‘s meet record of 2:12.10, qualifying 1st and 2nd in 2:12.73 and 2:12.79 respectively. Alexander also competed in the 200 IM, moving onto finals in 5th with Alex Walsh leading the pack at 2:17.40.

Amanda Weir holds over a second and a half advantage over the women’s 100 free field after prelims, coming in for a time of 55.24. Lotta Nevalainen (56.75) and Ky-Lee Perry (56.80), both of the Wolfpack, qualified 2nd and 3rd.

After attending his high school graduation yesterday, Michael Andrew was back in the water this morning, qualifying 8th into the 200 IM final.

Results for the early heats of the women’s 800 and men’s 1500 have yet to be updated. The fastest heat of each will be swum with finals.