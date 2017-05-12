Dressel Vs Held Among Key Races Set For 2017 Atlanta Classic

2017 ATLANTA CLASSIC SWIM MEET

Friday, May 12th – Sunday, May 14th

Georgia Tech McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta, GA

Prelims begin at 9am EDT; Finals begin at 6pm EDT (Friday, 5pm EDT)

LCM

The 2017 Atlanta Classic Swim Meet kicks-off today at Georgia Tech, with several 2016 Olympians set to compete in the long course meter competition. Two members of the gold medal-winning men’s 4x100m freestyle relay from Rio, Caeleb Dressel and Ryan Held, as well as stalwart Amanda Weir and breaststroking ace Josh Prenot are ready to rock at the 3-day affair.

Dressel is entered in a solid schedule of 6 events, including the 50/100/200 freestyles, 100 backstroke, 100 butterfly and 200 IM. His speedy counterpart, Held, will meet his domestic speed demon rival in all but the 200 free, 100 back and 200 IM.

Prenot is sticking to his bread-and-butter 100/200 breaststroke events, while also contesting the 200 IM, while 31-year-old Weir is on the line-up for the 50/100/200/400 freestyle races.

Molly Hannis is also listed on the start sheets, as is a strong Wolfpack Elite contingency in Anton Ipsen and Hennessey Stuart. Besides Dressel, Florida has a few additional notables as well, including New Zealand World Championship qualifier Corey Main and his brother Bayley Main.

Event Schedule:

Friday, May 12, 2017:

200 Freestyle

100 Breaststroke

100 Butterfly

400 IM​

Saturday, May 13, 2017

200 Butterfly

50 Freestyle

100 Back

200 Breaststroke

400 Free

Sunday, May 14, 2017

W 800 Free

M 1500 Free

200 IM

200 Backstroke

100 Free