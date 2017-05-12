CIF Southern Section Division 3 Championships
- Prelims- Wednesday, May 10th
- Finals- Thursday, May 11th
- Riverside Aquatic Complex (Riverside, California)
- Meet Info
- Results
After winning the 50 and 100 free sprint double at the 2017 CIF-SS Division III Championships, Sierra Canyon senior Nate Biondi had a chat with SwimSwam to fill us in on what he’s been up to over the past year. Biondi changed clubs, got his first long course times, and committed to swim for the University of California, Berkeley next fall. The latter wasn’t much of a suprise, though, given that, as he confided, “I was verbally committed to Berkeley since I was 3.”
See the interview with the double-sprint champion below:
Leave a Reply
3 Comments on "Nate Biondi: “I was verbally committed to Cal since I was 3” (video)"
this kid is going to be really good….once he hits the weight room and starts training with Dave and Yuri, he could be special.
Well, I can understand him wanting to go to Berkeley but the school is now anti-free speech. This may sound political but protesting and vandalism to me means that Berkeley has not changed since the late 1960’s when similar tactics were done for a certain group to get their way. By the way, I would have the same belief is a conservative religious school like Liberty block out a speaker on the left. Liberty had Bernie Sanders who most of the students there disagree with but they did not have mask protesters to prevent Sanders from speaking.
People should take is easy with him.. Many youngster could not live up to their parents level on many Sports.. and some who were almost as gifted as the Parents could not live up exclusvely to the extreme pressure the media/people put on him