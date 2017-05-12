Nate Biondi: “I was verbally committed to Cal since I was 3” (video)

CIF Southern Section Division 3 Championships

Prelims- Wednesday, May 10th

Finals- Thursday, May 11th

Riverside Aquatic Complex (Riverside, California)

Meet Info

Results

After winning the 50 and 100 free sprint double at the 2017 CIF-SS Division III Championships, Sierra Canyon senior Nate Biondi had a chat with SwimSwam to fill us in on what he’s been up to over the past year. Biondi changed clubs, got his first long course times, and committed to swim for the University of California, Berkeley next fall. The latter wasn’t much of a suprise, though, given that, as he confided, “I was verbally committed to Berkeley since I was 3.”

See the interview with the double-sprint champion below: