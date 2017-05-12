Prenot, Dressel Cruise Through Prelims On Day 1 Of Atlanta Classic

2017 ATLANTA CLASSIC SWIM MEET

Friday, May 12th – Sunday, May 14th

Georgia Tech McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta, GA

Prelims begin at 9am EDT; Finals begin at 6pm EDT (Friday, 5pm EDT)

LCM

Start Lists/Live Results

SwimSwam Preview

Results also on Meet Mobile (search Atlanta)

Day 1 of the 2017 Atlanta Classic saw some big names in action, including 2016 Olympic medalists Caeleb Dressel, Josh Prenot, Amanda Weir and Ryan Held.

Prenot was the only one to take a top seed heading into tonight’s finals, leading the men’s 100 breaststroke field in a time of 1:02.11. Michael Andrew is seeded 2nd at 1:03.09.

Dressel competed in the men’s 200 free and 100 fly this morning, safely advancing to the final in each. In the 200 free, he negative split the race, out in 57.61 and then coming home in 56.48 for a time of 1:54.09 which put him 6th. His final 50 was a blazing 26.81.

Notable names also advancing to the 200 free final were: Anton Ipsen (t-1st, 1:52.45), Andreas Vazaios (4th, 1:52.64), Mitch D’Arrigo (5th, 1:52.95) and Corey Main (8th, 1:54.62).

In the men’s 100 fly Dressel came in at 54.70 for 4th, and Held was 6th in 55.09. The top seed went to the Wolfpack’s Justin Ress in 54.31, followed by Ryan Coetzee (54.44) and Vazaios (54.50). Andrew actually missed the A-final in this one, placing in a tie for 9th in 56.22.

Weir takes the 3rd seed in the women’s 200 free heading into finals after clocking 2:03.23 this morning. Geena Freriks leads the field at 2:02.92, followed by Stephanie Peters in 2:03.11.

Other top seeds from day 1 prelims: