Interview with Crean Lutheran’s Eva Merrell at CIF-SS D2 Finals

CIF SOUTHERN SECTION DIVISION 2 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Prelims- Friday, May 12th

Finals- Saturday, May 13th

Riverside Aquatic Complex (Riverside, California)

SwimSwam caught up with Crean Lutheran junior Eva Merrell, who was part of four CIF-Southern Section D2 records in her first outing as a Saint. She led off the winning 200 medley and 200 free relays, and claimed individual titles in the 100 fly and 100 back. And she left her name in the D2 record books in all four events.

Although she only rested for a day, Merrell notched her best in-season time in the 100 fly and came with 1/10 in her 100 back. Watch the interview below to find out what’s next for Merrell.