Grace Zhao Downs 100 Breast Record at CIF Central Coast Champs

CIF Central Coast Section Championships

Saturday, May 13th

Santa Clara International Swim Center- Santa Clara, California

The 2017 CIF Central Coast Section Championships are in the books, as the finals concluded on Saturday night in Santa Clara, California. Palo Alto brought home the team title on the women’s side, while Bellarmine brought in top honors on the men’s side. Read on for highlights of the finals session.

Palo Alto’s Grace Zhao set a new Central Coast Section Record and picked up a pair of victories to help her school take the team title. Her record came in the 100 breast, where she put up a 1:00.94 in prelims to shave .02 off her own former record. She wasn’t wuite as fast in the final, but her 1:01.37 was still good enough for gold. Zhao also brought home the 200 IM title, as she was just shy of her lifetime best with a 1:59.43.

Teammate Alex Liang put up a pair of highlight swims on the men’s side, as he brought in 2 individual victories. Liang got the ball rolling in the 200 IM, touching in a 1:47.65 for the win. He sealed his individual event sweep in the 500 free, clocking in at 4:25.54.

Mitty’s Cathy Teng got herself started with a 1:46.38 victory in the 200 free, but she had her work cut out for her against sprint standout Izzy Henig in the 100 free. Henig, who represents Menlo-Atherton, won the 50 free earlier in the session in a quick 22.88. Teng and Henig raced neck-and-neck through the 100 free, but it was Teng who was able to get her hand on the wall first, touching in 49.43 ahead of Henig’s 49.45.

Additional Event Winners: