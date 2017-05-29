Club Wolverine Ready to Dominate at Namesnik Invitational

2017 ERIK NAMESNIK MEMORIAL INVITATIONAL

Friday, June 2nd to Sunday, June 4th

Canham Natatorium (Ann Arbor, Michigan)

Prelims: 9AM, Finals: 6PM (Eastern Time)

Meet Central

The 2017 Namesnik Invitational, which will be held at the University of Michigan, kicks off this Friday. As expected, future, current, and past Wolverines will be racing this weekend, along with some other notable names.

Ali Deloof is the top seed in three events– the 100 back, 50 free, and 100 free. She’s most primed for a Worlds spot on the U.S. roster in the 100 back, and she’s seeded with her lifetime best 59.43 from the Mesa stop of the Arena Pro Swim Series back in April. In the 200 back, meanwhile, the top seed belongs to Clara Smiddy at 2:10.74.

The Michigan distance group will likely dominate the mid-distance to distance free events this weekend in Ann Arbor. Sierra Schmidt, who will join up as a freshman with the University of Michigan this fall, is the top seed in the 400 free (4:07.47) and the 800 free (8:27.54), with G Ryan not far behind at 8:31.97 in the 800 for the 2nd seed and 4:09.45 in the 400 for the third seed. Rose Bi sits at 4:08.78 for the 2nd seed in the 400 free, and Ryan’s 1:58.50 is well ahead of Becca Postoll (2:00.16) and Gabby Deloof (2:00.57) in the 200 free.

On the men’s side, Felix Auboeck, hot off of a 2nd place finish in the 1650 and 3rd place finish in the 500 free at NCAAs, is the man to beat. The Austrian national is the top seed in the 200 free (1:47.24), 400 free (3:46.88), and 1500 free (15:01.18), along with the 2nd seed in the 100 free (50.58). The top seed in the 100 free is Danish Michigan alum Anders Nielsen (50.04), who is also the 2nd seed in the 200 free (1:47.62) and 3rd in the 400 free (3:54.46), with Pj Ransford holding 2nd seeds in the 400 free (3:53.60) and 1500 (15:09.04).

Miranda Tucker will continue her summer before her U-M debut after sitting out a year from the NCAA due to her transfer from Indiana. She’s the top seed in the 100 breast (1:07.60), 200 breast (2:26.08), and 200 IM (2:14.72), as well as the 2nd seed in the 100 fly (1:00.62). Rising U-M sophomore Vanessa Krause holds top seeds in the 100 fly (1:00.05) and 200 fly (2:12.73). Like Tucker, Jacob Montague will look to double up as the top seed in both breaststroke events.

A small contingent from the Waves Bloomington/Normal Y will be in the thick of things on the women’s side. Namely, Grace Ariola and Melissa Pish are seeded highly in multiple events. Ariola, a rising high school senior who recently committed to Texas, is the 2nd seed in the 100 back, 100 free, and 50 free. Pish, a Duke commit, is #3 in the 100 free along with holding 4th seeds in the 200 free and 400 free.

A notable name on the men’s side that doesn’t have any ties with Club Wolverine is Camden Murphy. A native of the state of Michigan, Murphy will swim for the University of Georgia next fall. The Kingfish Aquatic Club swimmer is the top seed in the 100 fly (53.79) and the 13th seed in the 200 free.