Cal Secures Verbal Commitment from Backstroker Alex Sumner

Alex Sumner from Wallingford, Pennsylvania has announced via Instagram that she will swim for the University of California, Berkeley, beginning in the fall of 2018.

“Very excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim at the University of California Berkeley!!! I can’t wait to further my academic and swimming careers with the support of such an amazing team and coaches! Go Bears 💙💛🐻”

Sumner is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and made the honorable mention section of our top-20 list for the class of 2018. A rising senior at Episcopal Academy, she is the Eastern Interscholastic Swimming & Diving Championships meet record-holder in the 100 back (53.41), and the reigning champion in the 200 IM (2:01.40).

Sumner swims year-round for Suburban Seahawks, with whom she recently competed at the U.S. National Championships and World Championship Trials. She placed fifth in the 200 back, and also swam the 100 back, 200 IM, and 400 IM. Swimming at the NCSA Spring Championships in Orlando, she won the 200 back, and placed 4th in the 100 back, 6th in the 200 IM, and 8th in the 400 IM.

Top SCY times:

200 back – 1:52.33

100 back – 53.41

50 back – 25.41

400 IM – 4:15.08

200 IM – 2:00.82

200 fly – 1:59.05

100 fly – 54.91

Sumner is the prototypical Cal backstroker, and will join one of the best training groups in the country in the fall of 2018. She will overlap one year with Kathleen Baker and Amy Bilquist, and two years with Keaton Blovad and Aislinn Light. She will share three years on the roster with Sophie Krivokapic-Zhou. Sumner will join #5 Cassidy Bayer, #18 Elise Garcia, and Ema Rajic who have all verbally committed to the Cal class of 2022.

