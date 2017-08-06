UCLA Secures Verbal Commitment from 53.7/1:56 Backstroker Mara Newman

Mara Newman has verbally committed to swim for the University of California, Los Angeles beginning in the fall of 2018. A rising senior at Lakeridge High School in Lake Oswego, Oregon, Newman swims for Lake Oswego Swim Club.

“I felt immediately at home at UCLA when I visited.  The team was unbelievably welcoming and the school just felt right.  The coaching staff is amazing and you really can’t beat sunny Southern California!  The campus was beautiful and the academics are top notch.  UCLA has a storied tradition of excellence and I can’t wait to be a part of it! Go Bruins!”

Newman contributed to Lakeridge’s third-place team standing at the 2017 Oregon 6A State Championships in February with a second-place finish in the 100 back (54.51) and third in the 100 fly (56.36). She was the butterfly leg on Lakeridge’s fourth-place medley relay, and the leadoff on the runner-up 400 free relay.

Representing Lake Oswego Swim Club at the 2017 U.S. Nationals and World Championship Trials, Newman swam the 50/100/200 backstroke events. In March she was an A finalist in the 200 back (3rd) and 100 back (5th) at SCY Sectionals in Federal Way, and she won the consolation in the 100 fly. This summer she was runner-up in the 200 back and third in the 100 back at LCM Mount Hood Sectionals.

Top times:

  • 50 back – 26.26
  • 100 back – 53.78
  • 200 back – 1:56.65
  • 100 fly – 55.34
  • 50 free – 23.73
  • 100 free – 52.73
  • 200 IM – 2:06.59

Newman will enter the UCLA class of 2022 with verbal commits Abriana Howard and Emma Smethurst.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

 

ab

 

 

Leave a Reply

3 Comments on "UCLA Secures Verbal Commitment from 53.7/1:56 Backstroker Mara Newman"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
(G)olden Bear

UCLA women’s swimming – where potential goes to die.

Vote Up4-6Vote Down Reply
4 hours 2 minutes ago
Swammer girl

UCLA is an amazing school with an incredible facility and location. its surprising their swim program is not a top 10 team anymore! Why?

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
2 hours 7 minutes ago
Tigerswim22
I presume (G)olden Bear is a former Cal swimmer. Please forgive me if I’m wrong on that. I don’t know Mara Newman and I’m not from California, so I have no skin the game as far as recruiting or school loyalty is concerned. However, she’s a good swimmer who has no doubt worked very hard to get to the point she’s at in her career. This announcement is a moment in her life and her comments indicate that she’s happy about joining the UCLA swimming family. I think (G)olden Bear made a really mean-spirited comment and am disappointed that anyone with any ties to the U of California swimming program would stoop so low as to do what you just… Read more »
Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
45 minutes 12 seconds ago
wpDiscuz

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four teenage daughters, all of whom swim. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently a …

Read More »