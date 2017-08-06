Another Phoebe Bacon Win Leads NCAP to NCSA Title Sweep

2017 NCSA SUMMER CHAMPIONSHIPS

The NCAP women won 3 more events on Saturday as they finished off a sweep of the men’s, women’s, and combined team titles at the 2017 NCSA Summer Championships.

14-year old Phoebe Bacon won her 2nd individual event of the meet in the girls’ 50 backstroke, touching in 28.76. She was chased closely by another 14-year old, Annabel Crush from Lakeside, in 29.48. Bacon previously won the 100 back as well.

Bacon also led off the NCAP 400 medley ‘A’ relay in 1:01.73, and combined with Georgia Johnson, Abigail Harter, and Katelyn Mack for a 4:13.26 event victory. That was 5-and-a-half seconds better than the second-closest relay, which happened to be NCAP’s B relay.

NCAP finished off their winning ways when Katelyn Mack won the 50 free in 25.88. That paired with her earlier win in the 100 free for a sprint sweep. That swim was her first time under 26 seconds in the event.

The one women’s event of the day not won by NCAP went to Genevieve Pfeifer of the CSP Tideriders, who won in a new Meet Record of 2:14.68. That broke the old record by more than a second.

Other Day 5 Winners:

Upper Duplin’s Alessandro Boratto won the 50 backstroke in 25.88, He and runner-up Bryce Mefford (26.00) were both under the old Meet Record in the event.

won the 50 backstroke in 25.88, He and runner-up (26.00) were both under the old Meet Record in the event. GTAC’s Samuel Iida won the men’s 200 IM in 2:01.80 – crushing the od Meet Record by two seconds. That’s also a full second under his own previous best time.

won the men’s 200 IM in 2:01.80 – crushing the od Meet Record by two seconds. That’s also a full second under his own previous best time. In a 3rd individual event of the finals session, a 3rd boy’s Meet Record was broken. Jack Franzman from Zionsville, Indiana won the men’s 50 free in 22.98. The top 3 finishers ( Sam Disette , 23.21; Mason Gonzalez , 23.22) were all under the Meet Record.

from Zionsville, Indiana won the men’s 50 free in 22.98. The top 3 finishers ( , 23.21; , 23.22) were all under the Meet Record. Brennan Gravley won the men’s 1500 free in 15:34.64. That’s just two seconds from his personal best, and he’s still got next week’s USA Swimming Junior Nationals to compete in. He’ll be the second seed there.

won the men’s 1500 free in 15:34.64. That’s just two seconds from his personal best, and he’s still got next week’s USA Swimming Junior Nationals to compete in. He’ll be the second seed there. The Sierra Marlins Swim Team won the men’s 400 medley relay, with anchor Finn O’Haimhirgin holding off the Dayton Raiders’ Eric Knowles, who anchored in 50.79.

Final Team Scores

Top 5 Combined:

NCAP – 2144 Dayton Raiders – 1103 NOVA – 899 Rose owl Aquatics – 706 Academy Bullets Swim Club – 703

Top 5 Men’s

NCAP – 950.5 Dayton Raiders – 874 Rose Bowl Aquatics – 682 Sierra Marlins Swim Team – 565 Machine Aquatics – 482

Top 5 Women’s