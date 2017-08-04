It’s Tuggle Time: Clovis Star Posts 4:15.4 400 Free at NCSAs

2017 NCSA SUMMER CHAMPIONSHIPS

Clovis 13-year-old Claire Tuggle continues to progress rapidly, and she’s beating girls as old as five years her senior. She came into the meet with a 4:18.41, and won the women’s 400 free tonight with a big drop at 4:15.45. Tuggle now moves to #24 in the 13-14 age group after just a few weeks in the age group itself. NCAP 15-year-old Chase Travis took eight tenths off of her best time to take 2nd at 4:17.05.

The Dayton Raiders went 1-2 in a very tight finish for the men’s 400 free. Eric Knowles got the touch at 3:56.21, followed closely by his teammate Cody Bybee (3:56.55). RACE’s Ford Blaylock was right there with them, finishing at 3:56.63.

In the 100 fly, Bybee was back, though he couldn’t close for a victory. St. Charles Swim Team’s Tyler Sesvold was 53.84 for the win, followed by Sierra Marlins’ Bryce Mefford (54.02) and Rose Bowl’s Trenton Julian (54.52). Bybee wound up 4th, posting a 54.56 to edge Jack Dolan (54.77). For the women, DART’s Halladay Kinsey had a much easier route to the top of the field. She was 1:00.08, well ahead of NCAP’s Abigail Harter (1:01.00) and her teammate Amalie Fackenthal (1:01.03). Kinsey came into the meet with a 1:01.01 PR, and has now nearly taken that mark under a minute.

NCAP and Clovis were once again in a tight battle for a relay win, taking on the 800 free relay tonight for the women. NCAP prevailed with a 2:03.61 anchor from Travis (8:19.49), while Clovis touched 2nd in 8:20.94, as Tuggle led off in 2:03.57.

OTHER WINNERS