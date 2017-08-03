Phoebe Bacon Sizzles a 1:00.8 100 Back at NCSAs, Moves to #3 in 13-14

2017 NCSA SUMMER CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Long course (50m)
- Indianapolis, IN
- August 1st-5th, 2017
When will American 13-14 year olds chill out? They’ve been on fire this year, and tonight was no exception.
NCAP 14-year-old Phoebe Bacon, who was one of the only 13-year-olds to compete at Olympic Trials last summer (she was the third-youngest swimmer at the entire meet), took the 100 backstroke win with a 1:00.81, almost a full second drop from her former PR. That’s a very strong time, and it slots her as the third-best performer in U.S. 13-14 history behind only Regan Smith and Missy Franklin.
U.S. 13-14 100 back all-time list
- Regan Smith 1:00.26 2016
- Missy Franklin 1:00.50 2009
- Phoebe Bacon 1:00.81 2017
- Alex Walsh 1:00.84 2015
- Taylor Ruck 1:01.06 2015
Alex Sumner of the Suburban Seahawks posted a 1:00.88 for 2nd, which was also a best time for her. The 17-year-old and Cal commit’s old PR was a 1:01.61, which is coincidentally the exact same old PR that Bacon had. Sumner now ranks within the top 20 of the 17-18 age group with her swim. Both got under the old meet record, which was held by Bacon at 1:01.61.
Two 13-14 year olds had very impressive swims in the 400 IM. NOVA of Virginia’s Grace Sheble, 14, went a PR to win with a 4:48.17, which shoots her up to 8th all-time in the 13-14 age group. That also broke Margaret Aroesty’s meet record. Claire Tuggle of Clovis, meanwhile, was at it again. While mid-distance freestyle is her specialty, the 13-year-old posted a 4:53.03 for 3rd tonight. Tuggle’s previous PR before this meet was a 4:59.33 and she broke that in prelims at 4:58.35 and really took it down tonight. Sandwiched in between the two was Sandpipers of Nevada’s Grace Siebmann with a PR 4:50.52.
In the 400 free relay, it was all about 15-16 year olds. Allegheny North broke their 2nd 15-16 NAG relay record this meet with a 3:25.57 to beat Dayton Raiders (3:25.84). SwimSwam will be posting an article with further analysis of the relay record shortly. NCAP won the women’s 400 free relay in 3:50.74 with a 56.02 anchor from Katelyn Mack, while Clovis was 2nd in 3:51.68 anchored by Tuggle’s 56.28.
OTHER WINNERS
- Trenton Julian of Rose Bowl Aquatics posted a 2:00.76 to win the 200 fly by over two seconds.
- Cody Bybee of Dayton Raiders won again with a 1:50.05 in the 200 free. Bybee set a new meet record with his 1:50.36 from prelims, and he lowered that tonight. Rockwood Swim Club’s Jack Dolan swam a 1:51.00 to hold off Colton Paulson of Redbird Swim Club (1:51.03). Dolan and Paulson are both 16.
- Corey Lau of Minnetonka went 28.92 and Val Tarazi of Mundelein Mustangs went 32.31 to take home titles in the 50 breast.
2 Comments on "Phoebe Bacon Sizzles a 1:00.8 100 Back at NCSAs, Moves to #3 in 13-14"
Day 3 results
https://www.teamunify.com/recndncsa/UserFiles/File/thur%20final%20results.pdf
Ronald Dalmacio swims at that meet too. I just saw his name in Tuesday and Wednesday’s results. He improved his 200 back PB by 1.33 s in 2.08.68 and his 100 back PB by 0.02 s in 58.79. He’s now 13 after breaking a lot of 11/12 NAG records.