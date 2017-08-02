NAG Relay Records Fall On Night 1 Of NCSA Summer Champs

2017 NCSA SUMMER CHAMPIONSHIPS

A pair of National Age Group relay records fell on night 1 of the NCSA Summer Championships, being held in Indianapolis through until August 5th.

Both came in the men’s 200 free relay, as the Dayton Raiders and Allegheny North Swim Club had a close battle for gold.

The Raiders team of Cody Bybee (23.23), Nicholas Perera (23.57), Josef Pohlmann (23.01) and Eric Knowles (23.43) combined for a time of 1:33.24, breaking the 15-18 NAG held by Canyons Aquatic Club, set this year at 1:33.56. Bybee and Knowles are 18, and Perera and Pohlmann are 17.

The Raiders also crushed the NCSA meet record, set by Nation’s Capital in 2015 (1:34.63).

Allegheny lost out in the battle for gold, but managed to break a NAG themselves. The team of Mason Gonzalez (23.40), Jack Wright (23.32), Andrew Zhang (23.55) and Richard Mihm (23.11) put up a final time of 1:33.38, shattering the previous 15-16 relay record of 1:34.63, set by Irvine Novaquatics in 2016. All four athletes are currently 16.

Check out full results from day 1 finals here.

Leave a Reply

4 Comments on "NAG Relay Records Fall On Night 1 Of NCSA Summer Champs"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Anonymous

It’s Josef Pohlmann

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
2 hours 8 minutes ago
Braden Keith

Updated.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
2 hours 3 minutes ago
PK doesn\'t like his new long name

If all 4 guys are 17 or 18 didn’t they get that record as well?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
56 minutes 22 seconds ago
sccoach

Yes. Canyons had both the 15-18 and 17-18 records with the 1:33.5, so this new time should be good for both

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
31 minutes 1 second ago
wpDiscuz

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James is currently a university swimmer for the Laurentian Voyageurs, where he is studying economics. Along with swimming, he also loves hockey. He's in his 11th season as a competitive swimmer.

Read More »