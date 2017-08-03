Allegheny North Boys Smash 2-Week-Old 15-16 NAG 400 Relay Record

After taking down the 15-16 200 free relay NAG record on night 1 of the NCSA Championships, the Allegheny North Swim Club boys took to the water and smashed the 400 free relay NAG. Mason GonzalezJack WrightAndrew Zhang and Richard Mihm combined for a time of 3:25.57, which won the race tonight and took almost three full seconds off of what the Mason Manta Rays did just two weeks ago at the Columbus Sectionals.

Take a look at a split comparison below.

3:28.28 MMR (OLD) NA (NEW)  3:25.57
Adam Cheney  51.95  51.55 Mason Gonzalez
Jake Foster  52.22  51.10 Jack Wright
Tyler Babinec  53.91  52.17 Andrew Zhang
Carson Foster  50.20  50.75 Richard Mihm

Leg-for-leg, Allegheny North was much stronger than Mason Manta Rays, except for that great anchor leg by Carson Foster. All four boys from Allegheny North are 16 years old. Each boy had strong swims either right on their best times or faster, while Mihm had a huge swim. His personal best is a 52.48 from the individual 100 free this meet, and he swam nearly two seconds faster than that tonight.

Allegheny North brings the NAG record back to Pennsylvania. Before the Manta Rays broke the record in July, the Upper Dublin Aquatic Club had the record at 3:29.18.

expert coach

congrats boys! i haven’t seen NAGs fall like this since MA rose through the ranks. He’s onto bigger and better things now but i will miss the days of NAGs every weekend of the young USRPTer.

Helen C

Congratulations! We are so proud of you!

About Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon studies and swims at Wesleyan University in Middletown, CT. He began swimming on a club team in first grade and has been in the pool ever since. He misses Vine.

