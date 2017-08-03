Allegheny North Boys Smash 2-Week-Old 15-16 NAG 400 Relay Record

2017 NCSA SUMMER CHAMPIONSHIPS

After taking down the 15-16 200 free relay NAG record on night 1 of the NCSA Championships, the Allegheny North Swim Club boys took to the water and smashed the 400 free relay NAG. Mason Gonzalez, Jack Wright, Andrew Zhang and Richard Mihm combined for a time of 3:25.57, which won the race tonight and took almost three full seconds off of what the Mason Manta Rays did just two weeks ago at the Columbus Sectionals.

Take a look at a split comparison below.

Leg-for-leg, Allegheny North was much stronger than Mason Manta Rays, except for that great anchor leg by Carson Foster. All four boys from Allegheny North are 16 years old. Each boy had strong swims either right on their best times or faster, while Mihm had a huge swim. His personal best is a 52.48 from the individual 100 free this meet, and he swam nearly two seconds faster than that tonight.

Allegheny North brings the NAG record back to Pennsylvania. Before the Manta Rays broke the record in July, the Upper Dublin Aquatic Club had the record at 3:29.18.