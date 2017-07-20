2017 COLUMBUS SECTIONALS
Four boys from the Mason Manta Rays in Ohio have broken the NAG record for the 15-16 age group in the 400 meter free relay. Two of those boys are brothers Jake and Carson Foster, while Adam Cheney and Tyler Babinec made up the other half of the relay. The foursome combined for a 3:28.28, taking over a second off of their seed time and going almost a full second faster than the previous NAG record.
The Upper Dublin Aquatic Club in Pennsylvania held the old record from 2014, made up of some big names. Check out the split comparison below:
|3:28.28
|MMR (new)
|UDAC (old)
|3:29.18
|Adam Cheney
|51.95
|52.07
|Jake Sannem
|Jake Foster
|52.22
|53.49
|Wyatt Amdor
|Tyler Babinec
|53.91
|52.49
|Mike Thomas
|Carson Foster
|50.20
|51.13
|Michael Jensen
The old record-holders are pretty well-known names in college swimming now. Jensen and Thomas swim at Cal, while Sannem is committed to USC and Amdor swims at Kentucky.
The real difference maker here was Carson Foster‘s impressive 50.20 split. He’s still just 15 years old, and he could bust the 50-second mark before he’s out of the 15-16 age group. Foster is known best as a backstroker and IM’er (he went 56.1/2:00.3 back and 2:03.5/4:21.1 IM just a few weeks ago at Worlds Trials) but he went lifetime bests in the 200 free and 100 fly tonight in Columbus and he’s been adding a lot of speed lately.
Mason Manta Rays relay of Chaney, Foster, Babinec, & Foster sets a new 15-16 NATIONAL AGE GROUP RECORD in the 400 meter free relay! 3:28.28 pic.twitter.com/KqpKveR6F0
— Mason Manta Rays (@RAYSswimming) July 21, 2017
2 Comments on "Carson Foster Anchors 50.2 on Mason Manta Rays' 400 FR Relay 15-16 NAG"
That whole family is beast. Hannah foster isnt bad either
Funny to see Carson Foster develop since he has broken Michael Phelps’ 10 and under 100 fly NAG record. First, butterfly was his best stroke. Recently his back has improved a lot. And now it’s the turn of his freestyle. He’s gonna be very good.