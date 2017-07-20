Carson Foster Anchors 50.2 on Mason Manta Rays’ 400 FR Relay 15-16 NAG

2017 COLUMBUS SECTIONALS

July 19th-22nd, 2017

Columbus, OH

Four boys from the Mason Manta Rays in Ohio have broken the NAG record for the 15-16 age group in the 400 meter free relay. Two of those boys are brothers Jake and Carson Foster, while Adam Cheney and Tyler Babinec made up the other half of the relay. The foursome combined for a 3:28.28, taking over a second off of their seed time and going almost a full second faster than the previous NAG record.

The Upper Dublin Aquatic Club in Pennsylvania held the old record from 2014, made up of some big names. Check out the split comparison below:

3:28.28 MMR (new) UDAC (old) 3:29.18 Adam Cheney 51.95 52.07 Jake Sannem Jake Foster 52.22 53.49 Wyatt Amdor Tyler Babinec 53.91 52.49 Mike Thomas Carson Foster 50.20 51.13 Michael Jensen

The old record-holders are pretty well-known names in college swimming now. Jensen and Thomas swim at Cal, while Sannem is committed to USC and Amdor swims at Kentucky.

The real difference maker here was Carson Foster‘s impressive 50.20 split. He’s still just 15 years old, and he could bust the 50-second mark before he’s out of the 15-16 age group. Foster is known best as a backstroker and IM’er (he went 56.1/2:00.3 back and 2:03.5/4:21.1 IM just a few weeks ago at Worlds Trials) but he went lifetime bests in the 200 free and 100 fly tonight in Columbus and he’s been adding a lot of speed lately.