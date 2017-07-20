17-Year Old Daniel Roy Goes 1:01 LCM Breaststroke in Federal Way

2017 Pacific Northwest Swimming Senior Long Course Champs

July 20th-22nd, 2017

King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way, Washington

LCM

Meet Central

Live results on Meet Mobile “2017 PN Sr Long Course Championships”

Pacific Northwest Swimming is a divided group this weekend. While a portion of the LSC is in Greshman, Oregon racing at the Sectional Championships, another portion is in Seattle racing at Senior Champs. On Thursday, Senior Champs may have stolen the show.

17-year old KING swimmer Daniel Roy won the men’s 100 breaststroke in 1:01.72. That jumps him up to the 11th-fastest American 17-18 100 breaststroker in history, and is unofficially the 5th-best time ever done by a 17-year old.

Fastest 17-year old 100 LCM breaststrokers in U.S. history:

Michael Andrew, 59.82, 20116 Carsten Vissering, 1:01.00, 2015 Kevin Cordes, 1:01.60, 2011 Reece Whitley, 1:01.69, 2017 Daniel Roy, 1:01.72, 2017

For Roy, a rising high school senior, the swim cuts three-tenths of a second from his previous best done at Summer Nationals 3 weeks ago. He won the 18 & under C final at that meet in the 100 breaststroke, and more enticingly placed 7th overall in the 200 breaststroke – which he’ll swim later this weekend in Federal Way.

Roy is a throwback breaststroker – coming in a more compact, stockier frame than the modern breaststrokers which have become long and lean (think Kevin Cordes, Michael Andrew, or Reece Whitley), but his times are proving that retro can still be fast.

Roy also won the 400 IM in 4:28.74 – nearly 10 seconds better than his closest competitor.

Other Day 1 Winners:

15-year old Taylor Kabacy won the women’s 400 IM in 4:58.74. She was the only swimmer under 5 minutes in the race.

won the women’s 400 IM in 4:58.74. She was the only swimmer under 5 minutes in the race. Another 15-year old, Belle Battistoni of the home team KING won the women’s 100 breaststroke in 1:12.92. Fellow 15-year old Janelle Rudolph took 2nd in 1:13.00.

of the home team KING won the women’s 100 breaststroke in 1:12.92. Fellow 15-year old took 2nd in 1:13.00. 16-year old Gabby Dang won the women’s 200 free in 2:04.45.

won the women’s 200 free in 2:04.45. Vladislav Elizarov won the men’s 200 free in 1:55.10 – touching-out a tight field that had the top 5 finish within half-a-second. All but one of those 5 had a faster final 50 than their 3rd 50, making for an exciting touch.

won the men’s 200 free in 1:55.10 – touching-out a tight field that had the top 5 finish within half-a-second. All but one of those 5 had a faster final 50 than their 3rd 50, making for an exciting touch. Joanna Wu , formerly of Rutgers fame, tied with Kyndal Phillips in the women’s 100 backstroke in 1:03.30. That was the only race on the day won by a non-teenager, with Wu at 23 years old and Phillips at 21.

, formerly of Rutgers fame, tied with in the women’s 100 backstroke in 1:03.30. That was the only race on the day won by a non-teenager, with Wu at 23 years old and Phillips at 21. Thomas Anderson won the men’s 100 backstroke in 55.06.

won the men’s 100 backstroke in 55.06. King won both the men’s and women’s 400 medley relays. In the women’s, they finished 1-2.

Team Scoring After Day 1:

Women’s Top 5

King Aquatic Club – 430.5 Bellevue Club Swim Team – 217 Centra Area Aquatics Team – 152.5 Issaquah Swim Team – 131 Bellingham Bay Swim Team – 119

Men’s Top 5