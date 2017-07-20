Liam O’Haimhirgin Unloads 49.9 100 Free at La Mirada Sectional

2017 LA MIRADA SECTIONALS

July 20th-23rd, 2017

La Mirada, CA

Rising Utah sophomore Liam O’Haimhirgin, representing the Sierra Marlins, had a two-plus second drop from prelims to go 49.92, winning the men’s 100 free. His previous best was a 50.52, and he’s now broken the 50-second mark for the first time. His Sierra Marlins teammate Bryce Mefford, a Cal commit, was 50.86 while Albert Gwo, who initially committed to Cal in 2015 but has since changed to a commitment to Columbia University in NYC, finished 51.51 to win the B final for the third-best time of the night. Gwo is training with Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics.

Brea Aquatics’ Kenisha Liu, who is incredibly versatile, had two great swims for two victories this evening. In the 200 breast, she posted a 2:29.82 to touch ahead of PASA’s Grace Zhao (2:30.72). Prior to that swim, she won the 100 free with a 55.35, well ahead of 2nd place Taylor Ault of La Mirada Armada (56.94). Liu went a best time by a few tenths in the 100, and a PR by over three seconds in the 200.

Ault was also present in the women’s 200 fly, going 2:14.87 which was good for 2nd place. The Florida commit was entered with a 2:16.72 but improved upon that considerably tonight. Winning that race was her club teammate Catherine Sanchez, a rising USC sophomore. Sanchez coasted to victory, posting a 2:12.52 which was a lifetime best.

OTHER WINNERS

Daniel Comforti of the Brentwood Seawolves posted a 2:17.33 to win the men’s 200 breast comfortably.

La Mirada Armada's Brad Gonzales was 8:16.24 to take the men's 800 free by almost four seconds. Meanwhile, in the women's 1500, his teammate Kathleen Sulkevich was 17:05.90 to win the race by exactly 11 seconds.

was 8:16.24 to take the men’s 800 free by almost four seconds. Meanwhile, in the women’s 1500, his teammate was 17:05.90 to win the race by exactly 11 seconds. PASA’s Alex Liang took control of the men’s 200 fly, finishing in 2:01.22, over 3 seconds ahead of 2nd place Joe Molinari (2:04.23), also of PASA.

TEAM SCORES

WOMEN

Brea Aquatics 282

La Mirada Armada 250

PASA 176

MEN

PASA 280

La Mirada Armada 188

Sierra Marlins 113

COMBINED