13-Year Old Claire Tuggle Swims 2:00 200 Free at NCSAs

Newly-13-year-old Claire Tuggle of the Clovis Swim Club swam another lifetime best and got another win on day 2 of the 2017 NCSA Junior National Championships. On Wednesday, she swam a 2:00.63 in the 200 free, which followed up on her win in the 800 from a night earlier.

Even though Tuggle has almost the entirety of her 13-14 career left to improve upon the time, that swim already bumps her up to 8th on the all-time USA Swimming National Age Group rankings in the age group – right behind Taylor Ruck and Katie Ledecky.

She beat out 2017 U.S. World University Games team member Brooke Forde, who was 2nd in 2:01.07.

Tuggle wasn’t the only young champion to vault up the all-time lists on Wednesday. 14-year old Anna Keating of Machine Aquatics won the women’s 100 breaststroke in 1:10.54. That moves her into 15th place on the all-time 13-14 age group list in the United States. Like Tuggle before her, Keating had a big second-and-a-half drop to take the win.

Other Day 2 winners:

Dayton Raider Eric Knowles , who will head to begin his career at NC State after NCSA’s, won the men’s 400 IM in 4:24.46. He held off his teammate Nicholas Perera , who had a slightly faster final 50 but wound up 2nd in 4:24.76.

won the men’s 100 breaststroke in 1:02.82, which was a new personal best for him by three-tenths of a second. The Princeton commit didn’t swim at US Nationals in June. Taylor Pike from the RAC AquaHawgs in Arkansas won the women’s 200 fly in the most dominant victory of the night. She swam a 2:11.20 – nearly two-and-a-half seconds ahead of the field. AquaHawgs took 2 of the top 3 spots – her teammate Luciana Thomas was 3rd in 2:13.79.

won in 55.39, beating out (55.56) at the touch. The two split their races very similarly, but Medford had just enough of an advantage at the turn to take the victory. The men’s 800 free relay timed final was decided by less than two tenths of a second, with the Dayton Raiders (7:32.80) beating out Allegheny North Swim Club (7:32.96) for the win. Dayton had a 1:50.52 leadoff from Cody Bybee and a 1:51.89 anchor from Eric Knowles, winner of the 400 IM earlier in the night, which was enough to offset Allegheny North’s superior middle legs.

Team Scores After Day 2:

Top 5 men’s teams:

NCAP – 325.5 Dayton Raiders – 324 Rose Bowl Aquatics – 274 Machine Aquatics – 216 Sierra Marlins Swim Team – 212.5

Top 5 women’s teams: