Claire Tuggle, After Just Turning 13, Pops 56.7 100m FR, 8:43 800m FR

2017 NCSA SUMMER CHAMPIONSHIPS

Claire Tuggle, age group phenom, continues to get faster and faster. Having just turned 13 in mid-July, Tuggle posted a very fast time of 56.74 to take 2nd tonight at NCSAs in the 100m free. That time is well ahead of her prelims time of 57.40 and her previous PR of 58.24. She now ranks 19th on the all-time top performers list for the 13-14 age group, just .01 behind Sippy Woodhead.

Again, she just turned 13.

Meanwhile, it was NCAP’s Katelyn Mack who touched for the 100 free win, going 56.36, a PR for the 16-year-old. Jack Dolan of Rockwood Swim Club, also 16 years old, went a lifetime best 50.37 to take the boys’ 100 free. He now moves from a tie for 7th in the 15-16 rankings to #6, .01 ahead of Ian Crocker. Only Caeleb Dressel has broken 50.00 as a 15-16 year old American, ever.

Tuggle’s other individual swim tonight was the 800 free, where she won the event by almost three seconds over NCAP’s Chase Travis. Tuggle posted an 8:43.57 after going out in a 4:22.96, effectively negative splitting by over two seconds while breaking her PR (set earlier this month) by over 15 seconds. Travis touched at 8:46.33, just off her PR from Nationals.

In the 200 back, meet records went down on both the boys’ and girls’ sides. Bryce Mefford of the Sierra Marlins posted a 1:59.75 to win the race easily, breaking Robert Owen’s 1:59.84 mark from 2013. For the girls, Suburban Seahawks’ Alex Sumner had a PR 2:09.84 to break her own meet record and touch below 2:10 for the first time. Both swimmers have announced their commitments to swim for the Cal Golden Bears.

Dayton Raiders’ Cody Bybee worked his way to three wins tonight, two on relays and one individually. In the 50 fly, he swam a 24.60 for the victory, while leading off the Raiders’ meet record 1st place 200 free relay (23.23) and swimming a 23.95 fly leg on their 1st place 200 medley relay.

NCAP won the girls’ 200 medley relay anchored by Mack’s 25.71, while she anchored them to 2nd in the 200 free relay behind Rockwall Aquatic Center of Excellence (1:46.64). The other winner today was Academy Bullets’ Athena Ye, who swam a 27.30 to take the girls’ 50 fly.

TEAM SCORES

WOMEN

NCAP 373 Academy Bullets 225 Suburban Seahawks 199 NOVA of Virginia 181 Rockwall Aquatic Center of Excellence 138.5

MEN