Maxwell McHugh Nearly Cracks Y Nat Record in Noteworthy 200 BR Final

2017 YMCA LONG COURSE NATIONALS
- Monday, July 31st – Friday, August 4th
- Greensboro, North Carolina
- LCM (50m)
- Full Competition Schedule
- Meet Info
- Psych Sheets
- Live results (also on Meet Mobile)
Maxwell McHugh of Door County swam a 2:16.48 to win the 200 breast tonight in Greensboro, coming within tenths of Jonathan Rutter’s 2:15.96 Y Nat record. McHugh dominated the race, winning by nearly four seconds over 14-year-old Matt Fallon of Somerset Valley. Fallon had a very impressive swim for himself, going 2:20.28, almost five seconds better than his entry time coming into the meet. Further, Fallon now ranks 5th all-time in the 13-14 age group in this event, though he was already there with his 2:20.36 from prelims.
U.S. 13-14 200 BREAST TOP PERFORMERS
- Ethan Dang 2:15.84 (2016)
- Reece Whitley 2:16.48 (2014)
- Liam Bell 2:19.09 (2015)
- Jake Foster 2:19.19 (2015)
- Matt Fallon 2:20.28 (2017)
Another big win came in the men’s 100 fly, courtesy of Upper Main Line’s Brendan Burns. The 16-year-old was the only finisher under 57 seconds, popping a 54.50 to improve upon his seed time by a few tenths. Blue Ash’s Megan Glass was 1:01.03 to win the women’s race over Countryside’s Megan Sichterman (1:01.70).
Butler’s Camryn Forbes was the top finisher in the women’s 200 back, going 2:13.57, finishing almost a second ahead of Bradford’s Paige Hetrick (2:14.45).
The Cheshire women easily took the 400 medley relay, going 4:17.88 as the only team sub-4:20. They finished 3rd in the 200 free relay (1:47.70), as Fanwood Scotch Plains won it (1:47.41) with Red Bank 2nd (1:47.59). On the men’s side, Powel Crosley Jr. swam a time of 1:35.58 to win the 200 free relay over Somerset Hills (1:35.94). Henry Schutte split a 22.92 on Rapid Area’s 3rd place relay. In the men’s 400 medley relay, Lakeland Hills took the win at 3:53.28.
OTHER WINNERS
- Taking the men’s 200 back was Jake Kealy of Wilton at 2:03.53.
- Lizzy Colwell, from New Canaan, was 2:36.82 to win the women’s 200 breast.
TEAM SCORES
WOMEN
- Cheshire 131
- York 108
- Countryside 97
- ME Lyons/Red Bank 85
MEN
- Powel Crosley Jr 117
- Somerset Valley 105
- Lakeland Hills 99
- Red Bank 85
- Somerset Hills 80
2 Comments on "Maxwell McHugh Nearly Cracks Y Nat Record in Noteworthy 200 BR Final"
McHugh still has around 4 years, yeah?
My bad, I meant Fallon