Maxwell McHugh Nearly Cracks Y Nat Record in Noteworthy 200 BR Final

2017 YMCA LONG COURSE NATIONALS

Maxwell McHugh of Door County swam a 2:16.48 to win the 200 breast tonight in Greensboro, coming within tenths of Jonathan Rutter’s 2:15.96 Y Nat record. McHugh dominated the race, winning by nearly four seconds over 14-year-old Matt Fallon of Somerset Valley. Fallon had a very impressive swim for himself, going 2:20.28, almost five seconds better than his entry time coming into the meet. Further, Fallon now ranks 5th all-time in the 13-14 age group in this event, though he was already there with his 2:20.36 from prelims.

U.S. 13-14 200 BREAST TOP PERFORMERS

Ethan Dang 2:15.84 (2016) Reece Whitley 2:16.48 (2014) Liam Bell 2:19.09 (2015) Jake Foster 2:19.19 (2015) Matt Fallon 2:20.28 (2017)

Another big win came in the men’s 100 fly, courtesy of Upper Main Line’s Brendan Burns. The 16-year-old was the only finisher under 57 seconds, popping a 54.50 to improve upon his seed time by a few tenths. Blue Ash’s Megan Glass was 1:01.03 to win the women’s race over Countryside’s Megan Sichterman (1:01.70).

Butler’s Camryn Forbes was the top finisher in the women’s 200 back, going 2:13.57, finishing almost a second ahead of Bradford’s Paige Hetrick (2:14.45).

The Cheshire women easily took the 400 medley relay, going 4:17.88 as the only team sub-4:20. They finished 3rd in the 200 free relay (1:47.70), as Fanwood Scotch Plains won it (1:47.41) with Red Bank 2nd (1:47.59). On the men’s side, Powel Crosley Jr. swam a time of 1:35.58 to win the 200 free relay over Somerset Hills (1:35.94). Henry Schutte split a 22.92 on Rapid Area’s 3rd place relay. In the men’s 400 medley relay, Lakeland Hills took the win at 3:53.28.

OTHER WINNERS

Taking the men’s 200 back was Jake Kealy of Wilton at 2:03.53.

of Wilton at 2:03.53. Lizzy Colwell, from New Canaan, was 2:36.82 to win the women’s 200 breast.

TEAM SCORES

WOMEN

Cheshire 131 York 108 Countryside 97 ME Lyons/Red Bank 85

MEN