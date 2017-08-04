Brendan Burns Breaks Y Nat 200 Fly Record to Close YMCA LC Nationals

2017 YMCA LONG COURSE NATIONALS

Brendan Burns of Upper Main Line got things off to a great start on the final night of Y Nats with a win and a meet record in the 200 fly. His time of 2:01.44 won him the race by nearly four seconds over Ross Dant of Hickory (2:05.40) and he sliced nearly a second off of David May’s 2015 Y Nat record. Burns is now tied for 35th all-time in the 15-16 age group in this event.

In the following women’s 100 free, Butler’s Camryn Forbes was a step above the rest. She was the only sub-57 second finisher tonight in the field, going 56.79 and out-splitting everyone else by almost a full second or more to take the win. On the men’s side, Henry Schutte followed up his 50 free title with one in the 100 free, going 51.46 to win by nearly a second and a half. Schutte, who swims for Rapid Area YMCA, also broke 23 on a relay split earlier in the week.

Sarah Hardy of Metuchen Edison was able to put a stop to Leah Braswell of York who has been on fire this week. The only finisher under 2:20, Hardy posted a 2:19.66 for the 200 IM victory over Braswell’s 2:20.23. Charles Leibson of Powel Crosley Jr. swam a 2:07.39, meanwhile, to win the men’s 200 IM by more than two seconds.

Bailey Grinter of Edwardsville took down a Y Nat record in the penultimate individual event of the meet, the 50 back. After going 29.41 in prelims, she posted a 29.09 in finals to break Lauren English’s 2004 record of 29.32.

The Butler women came home with the win in the 400 free relay, getting a 56.83 anchor from Taylor Petrak. For the men, it was Burns (51.60 lead-off) and Upper Main Line to win it in 3:31.74.

OTHER WINNERS

took the women’s 200 fly in 2:15.93. Nicole Welch of North Shore went 9:01.30 to take the women’s 800 free, while the men’s race went to Chambersburg’s Jacob Greenwood at 8:21.40. Chambersburg also got a win in the men’s 50 back thanks to Avery Barley‘s 26.40.

FINAL SCORES

WOMEN

1. Cheshire YMCA 331

2. York And York County YMCA 297

3. Fanwood Scotch Plains YMCA 285

4. Butler YMCA 279

5. Red Bank Branch 270

MEN

1. Powel Crosley Jr YMCA 387

2. Somerset Valley YMCA 278

3. Somerset Hills YMCA 250

4. Lakeland Hills Family YMCA 248

5. Red Bank Branch 246