2017 U.S. Open: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2017 U.S. OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS
- August 2-6, 2017
- East Meadow, NY
- Long course (50m)
Swimmers are gearing up for day 3 finals of the 2017 U.S. Open in Long Meadow, New York. Tonight, we’ll see swimmers compete in the 400 IM, 100 fly, and 800 free relay. Cal All-American Matt Josa headlines the men’s 100 fly and will chase teammate Tom Shields’ Meet Record in the event. The Meet Record in the women’s version of that event is also in jeopardy after Indiana’s Amanda Kendall came within hundredths of the mark this morning.
WOMEN’S 400 IM
- American Record: 4:31.12, Katie Hoff, 2008
- U.S. Open Record: 4:31.07, Katinka Hosszu, 2015
- U.S. Open Meet: 4:38.38, Katie Hoff, 2006
- GOLD: Sharli Brady, UMIZ, 4:42.70
- SILVER: Fantine Lesaffre, FRA, 4:43.25
- BRONZE: Vanessa Pearl, MTRO, 4:44.80
MEN’S 400 IM
- American Record: 4:03.84, Michael Phelps, 2008
- U.S. Open Record: 4:05.25, Michael Phelps, 2008
- U.S. Open Meet: 4:11.11, Sebastien Rousseau, 2013
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
WOMEN’S 100 FLY
- American Record: 55.98, Dana Vollmer, 2012
- U.S. Open Record: 56.38, Sarah Sjostrom, 2016
- U.S. Open Meet: 58.18, Elaine Breeden, 2009
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
MEN’S 100 FLY
- American Record: 49.82, Michael Phelps, 2009
- U.S. Open Record: 50.22, Michael Phelps, 2009
- U.S. Open Meet: 51.65, Tom Shields, 2013
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
WOMEN’S 4×200 FREE RELAY
- American Record: USA, 7:42.56, 2009
- U.S. Open Record: USA, 7:51.21, 2010
- U.S. Open Meet: Longhorn Aquatics, 8:00.84, 2013
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
MEN’S 4×200 FREE RELAY
- American Record: USA, 6:58.55, 2009
- U.S. Open Record: USA, 7:03.84, 2010
- U.S. Open Meet: Tucson Ford Dealers Aquatics, 7:18.82, 2009
- GOLD:
- SILVER:
- BRONZE:
