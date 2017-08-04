2017 U.S. Open: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2017 U.S. OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Swimmers are gearing up for day 3 finals of the 2017 U.S. Open in Long Meadow, New York. Tonight, we’ll see swimmers compete in the 400 IM, 100 fly, and 800 free relay. Cal All-American Matt Josa headlines the men’s 100 fly and will chase teammate Tom Shields’ Meet Record in the event. The Meet Record in the women’s version of that event is also in jeopardy after Indiana’s Amanda Kendall came within hundredths of the mark this morning.

WOMEN’S 400 IM

American Record: 4:31.12, Katie Hoff, 2008

U.S. Open Record: 4:31.07, Katinka Hosszu, 2015

U.S. Open Meet: 4:38.38, Katie Hoff, 2006

GOLD: Sharli Brady, UMIZ, 4:42.70 SILVER: Fantine Lesaffre, FRA, 4:43.25 BRONZE: Vanessa Pearl, MTRO, 4:44.80

MEN’S 400 IM

American Record: 4:03.84, Michael Phelps, 2008

U.S. Open Record: 4:05.25, Michael Phelps, 2008

U.S. Open Meet: 4:11.11, Sebastien Rousseau, 2013

GOLD: SILVER: BRONZE:

WOMEN’S 100 FLY

American Record: 55.98, Dana Vollmer, 2012

U.S. Open Record: 56.38, Sarah Sjostrom, 2016

U.S. Open Meet: 58.18, Elaine Breeden, 2009

GOLD: SILVER: BRONZE:

MEN’S 100 FLY

American Record: 49.82, Michael Phelps, 2009

U.S. Open Record: 50.22, Michael Phelps, 2009

U.S. Open Meet: 51.65, Tom Shields, 2013

GOLD:

SILVER:

BRONZE:

WOMEN’S 4×200 FREE RELAY

American Record: USA, 7:42.56, 2009

U.S. Open Record: USA, 7:51.21, 2010

U.S. Open Meet: Longhorn Aquatics, 8:00.84, 2013

GOLD:

SILVER:

BRONZE:

MEN’S 4×200 FREE RELAY

American Record: USA, 6:58.55, 2009

U.S. Open Record: USA, 7:03.84, 2010

U.S. Open Meet: Tucson Ford Dealers Aquatics, 7:18.82, 2009