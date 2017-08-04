US Open Day 3 National Team Tracker Analysis

2017 U.S. OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

With the summer wrapping up soon, the USA National Team will be named after the conclusion of all four selection meets. Two meets have finished– Worlds Trials (US Nationals) and the World Championships. The next meets up are the U.S. Open, which began on Wednesday, and the World University Games.

This means that there are just two chances left for a swimmer to make the National Team. Simplified, the team consists of the top 6 finishers in every Olympic event from combined results of the four selection meets. National Team members gain access to USA Swimming financial stipends, athlete health insurance and a number of other USA Swimming perks. A broader and more detailed explanation of National Team benefits can be seen here.

Below is the selection criteria, verbatim, from USA Swimming:

The top six athletes in Olympic Events from the combined results of the 2017 Phillips 66 USA Swimming National Championships (World Championship and World University Games Trials), 2017 FINA World Championships, 2017 World University Games, and the 2017 USA Swimming U.S. Open.

Times from Prelims, Semi-Finals and Finals (A, B and C) only will be used.

Relay lead offs, time trials, swim-offs and intermediate splits will not be included.

NATIONAL TEAM TRACKER

Below are the swimmers who have swum times fast enough to be selected to the 2017-18 National Team, if the team were to be chosen today. Remember that relay lead-offs and time trials DO NOT COUNT, which is why times for some events (like 100 free and 100 back) aren’t the fastest times that a swimmer has gone at a selection meet. We’ll be keeping these lists updated as we get through the US Open and then WUGs.

DAY 3 MOVEMENTS

On the women’s side, the only change was a faster time for Amanda Kendall in the 100 fly. After improving upon her standing with a 58.22 this morning, she posted a lifetime best 57.87 to soar to #2 in the ranks, guaranteeing her a spot on the National Team.

For the men, three big movements happened. Jonathan Roberts and Charlie Swanson both went PRs to go 1-2 in the men’s 400 IM tonight, with Roberts staying in place and Swanson just now getting into the top 6. Meanwhile, Matthew Josa went 52.15 for the 100 fly US Open title as he put himself into National Team selection range, too.

And one more reminder right here for anyone who might have still missed our other reminders about the times shown in the tables below:

*Relay lead-offs and time trials DO NOT COUNT*

WOMEN

Rank 200 FLY 100 FREE 800 FREE 1 Hali Flickinger 2:07.60 Simone Manuel 52.27 Katie Ledecky 8:11.50 2 Dakota Luther 2:08.71 Mallory Comerford 52.77 Leah Smith 8:17.22 3 Sarah Gibson 2:08.75 Lia Neal 53.59 Hannah Moore 8:27.58 4 Cassidy Bayer 2:09.21 Kelsi Worrell 53.87 Ashley Twichell 8:30.63 5 Ella Eastin 2:09.24 Olivia Smoliga 54.31 Cierra Runge 8:32.16 6 Vanessa Krause 2:09.54 Katie Ledecky 54.35 Joy Field 8:33.95 Rank 400 FREE 200 BREAST 200 BACK 1 Katie Ledecky 3:58.34 Bethany Galat 2:21.77 Kathleen Baker 2:06.38 2 Leah Smith 4:01.54 Lilly King 2:21.83 Regan Smith 2:07.19 3 Sierra Schmidt 4:07.92 Emily Escobedo 2:23.88 Lisa Bratton 2:08.78 4 Kaersten Meitz 4:08.38 Miranda Tucker 2:25.82 Asia Seidt 2:08.99 5 Cierra Runge 4:08.43 Kayla Brumbaum 2:25.87 Bridgette Alexander 2:09.44 6 Hannah Moore 4:09.35 Vanessa Pearl 2:25.97 Kylie Stewart 2:09.68 Rank 400 IM 100 BUTTERFLY 1 Leah Smith 4:33.86 Kelsi Worrell 56.37 2 Elizabeth Beisel 4:36.18 *Amanda Kendall 57.87* 3 Brooke Forde 4:39.19 Sarah Gibson 57.96 4 Ally McHugh 4:40.25 Mallory Comerford 57.97 5 Madisyn Cox 4:40.39 Hellen Moffitt 58.24 6 Ella Eastin 4:40.56 Katie McLaughlin 58.49 Rank 200 FREE 100 BREAST 100 BACK 1 Katie Ledecky 1:54.69 Lilly King 1:04.13 Kathleen Baker 58.57 2 Leah Smith 1:56.06 Katie Meili 1:05.03 Olivia Smoliga 58.77 3 Melanie Margalis 1:56.90 Bethany Galat 1:06.72 Regan Smith 59.70 4 Mallory Comerford 1:56.95 Molly Hannis 1:07.11 Hannah Stevens 59.74 5 Simone Manuel 1:57.11 Breeja Larson 1:07.43 Ali Deloof 59.77 6 Cierra Runge 1:57.71 Miranda Tucker 1:07.62 Elise Haan 1:00.02 Rank 1500 FREE 200 IM 50 FREE 1 Katie Ledecky 15:31.82 Melanie Margalis 2:08.70 Simone Manuel 23.97 2 Leah Smith 16:01.02 Madisyn Cox 2:09.69 Abbey Weitzeil 24.74 3 Hannah Moore 16:08.68 Ella Eastin 2:10.89 Lia Neal 24.77 4 Ashley Twichell 16:10.63 Alex Walsh 2:12.36 Kelsi Worrell 24.79 5 Ally McHugh 16:16.20 Bethany Galat 2:12.66 Olivia Smoliga 24.84 6 Sierra Schmidt 16:19.59 Katie Drabot 2:12.82 Mallory Comerford 24.88

MEN