Watch: Race Videos from Days 2 and 3 of the 2017 U.S. Open

2017 U.S. OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS
- August 2-6, 2017
- East Meadow, NY
- Long course (50m)
The 2017 U.S. Open Swimming Championships are now in the books, as competition concluded on Sunday in East Meadow, New York. We’ve put together the race videos from each day of the meet, which were uploaded to USA Swimming’s YouTube channel. On day 2, swimmers competed in the 400 free, 200 breast, 200 back, and men’s 4×100 free relay. The action continued on day 3 with the 400 IM, 100 fly, and 4×200 free relay.
One of the highlight swims on the 2nd night of competition came in the women’s 400 free, where 16-year-old Erica Sullivan smashed the 4:10-barrier for the first time to take gold ahead of open water world champ Ashley Twichell. In the 200 back, Texas’ Jonathan Roberts and Olympic medalist Arkady Vyatchanin moved up into the top 6 in the U.S. National Team selection rankings to tentatively give them a spot on the team for 2017-18. You can read a full recap of the day’s finals here.
On day 3, France’s Marie Wattel and Indiana’s Amanda Kendall both swum under the previous Meet Record in the women’s 100 fly final. Roberts continued his strong showing with another big personal best in the 400 IM for gold. For a full recap of the day 3 events, click here.
Amazing to watch the men’s 100 fly and realize that Dressel would’ve won it by a couple body lengths.