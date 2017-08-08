Watch: Race Videos from Days 2 and 3 of the 2017 U.S. Open

2017 U.S. OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2017 U.S. Open Swimming Championships are now in the books, as competition concluded on Sunday in East Meadow, New York. We’ve put together the race videos from each day of the meet, which were uploaded to USA Swimming’s YouTube channel. On day 2, swimmers competed in the 400 free, 200 breast, 200 back, and men’s 4×100 free relay. The action continued on day 3 with the 400 IM, 100 fly, and 4×200 free relay.

One of the highlight swims on the 2nd night of competition came in the women’s 400 free, where 16-year-old Erica Sullivan smashed the 4:10-barrier for the first time to take gold ahead of open water world champ Ashley Twichell. In the 200 back, Texas’ Jonathan Roberts and Olympic medalist Arkady Vyatchanin moved up into the top 6 in the U.S. National Team selection rankings to tentatively give them a spot on the team for 2017-18. You can read a full recap of the day’s finals here.

On day 3, France’s Marie Wattel and Indiana’s Amanda Kendall both swum under the previous Meet Record in the women’s 100 fly final. Roberts continued his strong showing with another big personal best in the 400 IM for gold. For a full recap of the day 3 events, click here.

**NOTE: USA Swimming has not yet uploaded some of the race videos. Among the missing videos are the men’s 200 breast, 200 back, 4×100 free relay, as well as the women’s 200 breast, 200 back, and 400 IM. SwimSwam will update this post if the videos become available.**

WOMEN’S 400 FREE FINAL

MEN’S 400 FREE FINAL

MEN’S 400 IM FINAL

WOMEN’S 100 FLY FINAL

MEN’S 100 FLY FINAL

WOMEN’S 4×200 FREE RELAY TIMED FINAL

MEN’S 4×200 FREE RELAY TIMED FINAL