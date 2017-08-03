2017 U.S. Open: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2017 U.S. OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Women 400 LC Meter Freestyle

American: 3:56.46 8/7/2016 Katie Ledecky

U.S. Open: 3:58.44 6/30/2017 Katie Ledecky

US Open Meet: 4:05.45 12/20/1987 Janet Evans, Fullerton

GOLD- Erica Sullivan, Sandpipers of Nevada 4:09.43 SILVER- Ashley Twichell, North Carolina Aquatic Club 4:10.89 BRONZE- Taylor Ault, La Mirada Armada 4:11.12

Just like in the morning heats, Erica Sullivan of Sandpipers of Nevada and Ashley Twichell of North Carolina Aquatic Club went at it from the first couple of strokes. Sullivan had a .01 advantage at the 100, then .10 at the 200, but it was still anyone’s race at that point. Sullivan kept pulling away, millimeter by millimeter, and led by 4/10 at the 300. She brought it home over the final 100 to win with 4:09.43, the eighth-fastest time in history for 15-16 girls. Twichell took second in 4:10.89, while La Mirada’s Taylor Ault pulled into third, finishing in 4:11.12.

Stephanie Peters of Marietta Marlins/UGA won the B final with 4:12.76, while Francesca Bertotto of Princeton Piranhas/Rutgers touched second in 4:16.28. Miranda Heckman of Pleasanton Seahawks just touched out Meryn McCann of Athens Bulldog Swim Club for third, 4:16.44 to 4:16.46.

Claire Rasmus of Texas A&M won the C final by a full body length with 4:15.36. Finishing 2nd and were Ruby Martin of Iowa Flyers in 4:16.78 and Molly Kowal of Ohio State with 4:17.02.

Emma Weyant of Sarasota Sharks went 4:17.62 to win the D final over Liberty Williams of Yucapia Swim Team, 4:18.63.

Men 400 LC Meter Freestyle

American: 3:42.78 8/10/2008 Larsen Jensen

U.S. Open: 3:43.53 6/29/2008 Larsen Jensen

US Open Meet: 3:45.63 8/3/2016 Zane Grothe

GOLD- SILVER- BRONZE-

Liam Egan won the B final in 3:52.17, holding off a fast-charging Christopher Weiser of DART (3:52.42) and Joris Bouchaut of France (3:52.52) in the outside lanes.

Cody Bekemeyer of South Carolina won the C final in 3:55.33 over fast-charging Mikey Calvillo of Alamo Area (3:55.52) and Kieran Smith of Ridgefield Aquatic Club (3:55.69).

Lleyton Plattel of Pleasanton Seahawks won the D final in 3:56.69, coming from behind to touch out TC Smith of Sarasota Tsunami, 3:56.97.

Women 200 LC Meter Breaststroke

American: 2:19.59 8/2/2012 Rebecca Soni

U.S. Open: 2:20.38 7/11/2009 Rebecca Soni

US Open Meet: 2:22.51 8/4/2009 Katlin Freeman

GOLD- SILVER- BRONZE-

Men 200 LC Meter Breaststroke

American: 2:07.17 6/30/2016 Josh Prenot

U.S. Open: 2:07.17 6/30/2016 Josh Prenot

US Open Meet: 2:09.73 8/3/2016 Andrew Wilson

GOLD- SILVER- BRONZE-

Women 200 LC Meter Backstroke

American: 2:04.06 8/3/2012 Missy Franklin

U.S. Open: 2:05.68 6/26/2013 Missy Franklin

US Open Meet: 2:08.42 7/30/2008 Hayley McGregory

GOLD- SILVER- BRONZE-

Men 200 LC Meter Backstroke

American: 1:51.92 7/31/2009 Aaron Peirsol

U.S. Open: 1:53.08 7/11/2009 Aaron Peirsol

US Open Meet: 1:54.59 8/5/2009 Nicholas Thoman